Stuff your face like a turkey with Christmas buffets below $50!

Christmas is almost here!
To be honest, like most Singaporeans, I never really celebrated Christmas…
But I love how we get to gather our family and friends to enjoy lots of delicious food!
Though I really miss the mulled wine I had in winter…
But when I saw how expensive Christmas menus can be in regular restaurants, I wondered if we can even find affordable Christmas hotel buffets…
Turns out, you can find some with damages of less than $50++ per pax!
|Restaurant Name
|Prices
(For weekday lunch)
|Katong Kitchen
@ Village Hotel Katong
|$42++
|Saltwater
@ Changi Village Hotel
|$44++
|Ash & Elm
@ InterContinental Hotel
|$48++
|The Square
@ Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay
|$48++
|The Carvery
@ Park Hotel Alexandra
|$51++
|Straits Cafe
@ Rendezvous Hotel
|$52++
|Food Exchange
@ Novotel Singapore on Stevens
|$56++
KATONG KITCHEN - VILLAGE HOTEL KATONG
Christmas 🎄 MUST-HAVE!!! Featuring oven roast Turkey - Perchik Style, Rendang Ribeye, Satay Marinated Chicken Ham! . . Join us from now till 1 Jan to enjoy our festive buffet. Mastercard holders enjoy 15% off when you dine from now till 30 Dec 2019 [exclusion dates apply]
|Festive Buffet
(29 November - 1 January)
|Adult
|Child
(6 to 12 years old)
|Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|Monday - Friday
|$42++
|$21++
|Saturday & Sunday
|$52++
|$26++
|Dinner
(6:30pm - 10pm)
|Monday - Thursday
|$54++
|$27++
|Friday - Sunday
|$64++
|$32++
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Adult
|Child
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Lunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|$54++
|$27++
|Dinner
(6:30pm - 10pm)
|$66++
|$33++
Well, this isn't your regular Christmas menu, to be honest.
You'll mostly find Asian dishes on their festive buffet selection, but don't worry, you'll definitely feel the spirit with Christmas classics!
What were you just saying?
Yes, this is the perfect buffet for people who will easily get sick of western dishes!
Psst, it's already a pretty good deal, to begin with, but make your reservations early if you want to save even more money!
|Promotions
|Conditions
|Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November
|20% off
|Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs
SALTWATER - CHANGI VILLAGE HOTEL
|Festive Buffet
(29 November - 1 January)
|Adult
|Child
(6 to 12 years old)
|Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|Monday - Sunday
|$44++
|$22++
|Dinner
(6:30pm - 10pm)
|Monday - Thursday
|$48++
|$24++
|Friday - Sunday
|$60++
|$30++
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Adult
|Child
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Lunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|$50++
|$25++
|Dinner
(6:30pm - 10pm)
|$70++
|$35++
If you find that you can't decide if you want more Asian or Christmas dishes, Saltwater is your solution!
With a wide selection of both cuisines, including a live carving station, you'll definitely eat your money's worth here!
Similarly, book your reservation before 24 November to save your bank account a little!
|Promotions
|Conditions
|Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November
|20% off
|Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs
ASH & ELM - INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE
Indulge in lavish Christmas feasts at Ash & Elm featuring festive favourites and delightful gourmet presentations this yuletide season. - Christmas Day Champagne Brunch - Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner - New Year's Eve Six-course Prix-fixe Dinner - New Year's Day Champagne Brunch Enjoy 10% early-bird savings when you make advanced reservations by 30 November 2019 for these festive dates dining (not applicable for Christmas Day Champagne Brunch).
|Festive Buffet
(24 November to 31 December)
|Adult
|Child
|Lunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|Monday - Saturday
|$38++
(Appetiser & Dessert)
|-
|$48++
(With a choice of Main Course)
|$58++
(With a choice of Beef Main Course)
|Brunch
(12pm - 3pm
|Sunday
|$148++
(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, festive cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices)
|$58++
(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices)
|$98++
(Includes unlimited festive cocktails, soft drinks and juices)
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Adult
|Child
|Christmas Eve
|Dinner
(6pm - 10:30pm)
|$148++
(ncludes unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and juices)
|$48++
(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices)
|$188++
(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, Christmas cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices)
|Christmas Day
|Brunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|$148++
(ncludes unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and juices)
|$58++
(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices)
|$188++
(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, Christmas cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices)
Ash & Elm caught my eye with their lunch festive buffet as they're offering a choice of just appetisers and desserts…
It's like they know that some people simply have a crazy sweet tooth…
But I'm not a big fan that they make the beef main course selection a little more expensive…
THE SQUARE RESTAURANT - NOVOTEL SINGAPORE CLARKE QUAY
Supercharged your Sunday with our extensive brunch buffet spread inclusive of Chinese Style Thunder Tea Rice, satays, assorted pizzas, smoked salmon sandwich, waffles & crepes Live Station, The Square Restaurant's Signature Laksa, durian pengat and more! Contact 6433 8790 or email for H5993-FB8@accor.com for reservations. Terms & conditions apply.
|Festive Buffet
(2 - 31 December)
|Adult
|Child
(5 to 12 years old)
|Senior Citizen
(above 55 years old)
|Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|Monday - Saturday
|$48++
|$29++
|$38++
|Dinner
(6pm - 10pm
|Sunday - Thursday
|$68++
|$39++
|$58++
|Top up $30++ per person for 3 hours free flow Tiger Beer / House Wine (Red or white) / Soft Drink / Chilled Juice
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Buffet
|Adult
|Child
(5 to 12 years old)
|Senior Citizen
(above 55 years old)
|Christmas Eve
|Dinner
|$88++
|$49++
|$78++
|Includes free flow of beverage (Martini/ House Wine/ Tiger Beer/ Soft Drink
|Christmas Day
|Lunch
|$68++
|$39++
|$58++
|Dinner
|$68++
|$39++
|$58++
|Top up $30++ per person for 3 hours free flow Tiger Beer / House Wine (Red or white) / Soft Drink / Chilled Juice
I know buffets mean you eat a bit of everything that is available, but I have a feeling I might just camp at the carving station for the classic turkey with cranberry sauce.
And the cheese and charcuterie station…
Oh, if you love durian, they've got a signature durian dessert waiting for you!
Of course, Christmas is about catching up with your family and friends too, so gather at least 2 other people to enjoy 20 per cent off!
|Promotions
|Conditions
|UOB, DBS/POSB, HSBC and OCBC Credit Card holders
|20% off with 3 or less diners
|Promotion is valid until 30 December 2019, not valid on eve of and on public holidays, special occasions
and subject to other terms and conditions
|25% off with 4 or more diners
THE CARVERY - PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA
There is no better way to celebrate this festive season with family and friends than over a joyous Christmas-themed buffet spread at The Carvery. A day to overindulge in all that's great and yummy. Book ahead and join us in the festivities - link in bio. #ParkHotelAlexandra
|Festive Buffet
(2 - 30 December)
|Adult
|Child
|Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|Monday - Sunday
|$51++
|$34++
|Dinner
(6pm - 10pm)
|Monday - Thursday
|$61++
|$34++
|Friday - Sunday
|$72++
|$34++
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Adult
|Child
|Christmas Eve
|Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|$61++
|$34++
|Dinner
(6pm - 10pm)
|$103++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$51++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$135++
(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks)
|Christmas Day
|High Tea Lunch
(12pm - 2:30pm)
|$93++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$51++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$135++
(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks)
|Dinner
(6pm - 10pm)
|$93++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$51++
(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices)
|$135++
(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks)
Scrolling through their menu makes me feel as though I'm really in Europe feasting on Christmas dishes!
Yes, I know, this is not under $50.
But if you take a look at the promotions below, you'll get why I've included The Carvery and the other two below in this list.
You can easily enjoy The Carvery's festive buffet with less than $50 with apps I'm sure are already inside your phone.
|Promotions
|Conditions
|Chope, HungryGoWhere & Quandoo
|20% off festive dining reservations
|made on the respective platform from 2 to 30 Dec 2019, except on eves of and on the public holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day
|Burpple App
|1-for-1 app vouchers
|Valid for festive period from 1 to 30 Dec 2019 except on eves of and on the public holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day
FOOD EXCHANGE - NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS
Sweet treats are the best for heartwarming get-togethers with your family and friends. Dig into our carefully crafted Log Cakes and share the joy with your loved ones this Christmas. #novotelstevens #novotel #novotelhotels #accorhotels #accor #foodexchange #festive #festive2019 #festivefeast #feast #christmas #christmasparty #christmasspirit #celebrations #countdown #foodie #foodiesofinstagram #foodporn #foodstagram #foodsg #sweets #treats #logcake #christmaslog #dessert #dessertsofoninstagram
|Festive Buffet
(15 November - 30 December)
|Per Person
|Lunch
|Monday - Sunday
|$56++
|Dinner
|Sunday - Thursday
|$72++
|Friday & Saturday
|$82++
|Top up $50++ for unlimited flow of beer, white wines and red wines
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Per Person
|Christmas Eve
|Dinner
(6pm - 10pm)
|$98++
|Christmas Day
|Brunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|$98++
|Top up $60++ for unlimited flow of beer, white wines and red wines
Don't want to lose the international selection you love so much during buffets, well, Food Exchange's got your back while hyping you up for Christmas.
And with so many promotions, you'll have to decide which one gives you the best deal!
|Promotions
|Conditions
|AccorPlus members
|25% discount
|For reservations paid before 20 December 2019
|Early birds
|20% discount
|For reservations paid before 20 December 2019
|Senior Citizens
(above age 55)
|50% discount for second senior citizen
|For Buffet Lunch, not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
|UOB Credit Card holders
|Free diner with every 2 paying adults
|Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
|DBS/POSB Credit Card holders
|50% discount for second diner
|Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
|Group of 25 diners and above
|25% discount
|Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
STRAITS CAFE - RENDEVOUS HOTEL
|Festive Buffet
(29 November - 1 January)
|Adult
|Child
(6 to 12 years old)
|Lunch
|Monday - Friday
|$52++
|$26++
|Saturday & Sunday
|$58++
|$29++
|Dinner
|Monday - Sunday
|$78++
|$39++
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Adult
|Child
|Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
|Lunch
(12pm - 3pm)
|$58++
|$29++
|Dinner
(6:30pm - 10pm
|$88++
|$44++
Another place to take into consideration if you would like to have the option of Asian food to stay true to your roots!
Well, this one has a little deadline if you want to be able to score it below $50, you've got 5 days to make your reservations to enjoy 20 per cent off.
|Promotions
|Conditions
|Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November
|20% off
|Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs
Unless someone gives me a treat, I'll be at a friend's place with pot luck and lots of alcohol!