Stuff your face like a turkey with Christmas buffets below $50!

Christmas is almost here!

To be honest, like most Singaporeans, I never really celebrated Christmas…

But I love how we get to gather our family and friends to enjoy lots of delicious food!

Though I really miss the mulled wine I had in winter…

But when I saw how expensive Christmas menus can be in regular restaurants, I wondered if we can even find affordable Christmas hotel buffets…

Turns out, you can find some with damages of less than $50++ per pax!

PHOTO: Seedly

Restaurant Name Prices

(For weekday lunch) Katong Kitchen

@ Village Hotel Katong $42++ Saltwater

@ Changi Village Hotel $44++ Ash & Elm

@ InterContinental Hotel $48++ The Square

@ Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay $48++ The Carvery

@ Park Hotel Alexandra $51++ Straits Cafe

@ Rendezvous Hotel $52++ Food Exchange

@ Novotel Singapore on Stevens $56++

KATONG KITCHEN - VILLAGE HOTEL KATONG

Festive Buffet

(29 November - 1 January) Adult Child

(6 to 12 years old) Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) Monday - Friday $42++ $21++ Saturday & Sunday $52++ $26++ Dinner

(6:30pm - 10pm) Monday - Thursday $54++ $27++ Friday - Sunday $64++ $32++

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Adult Child Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Lunch

(12pm - 3pm) $54++ $27++ Dinner

(6:30pm - 10pm) $66++ $33++

Well, this isn't your regular Christmas menu, to be honest.

You'll mostly find Asian dishes on their festive buffet selection, but don't worry, you'll definitely feel the spirit with Christmas classics!

What were you just saying?

Yes, this is the perfect buffet for people who will easily get sick of western dishes!

Psst, it's already a pretty good deal, to begin with, but make your reservations early if you want to save even more money!

Promotions Conditions Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November 20% off Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs

SALTWATER - CHANGI VILLAGE HOTEL

Festive Buffet

(29 November - 1 January) Adult Child

(6 to 12 years old) Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) Monday - Sunday $44++ $22++ Dinner

(6:30pm - 10pm) Monday - Thursday $48++ $24++ Friday - Sunday $60++ $30++

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Adult Child Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Lunch

(12pm - 3pm) $50++ $25++ Dinner

(6:30pm - 10pm) $70++ $35++

If you find that you can't decide if you want more Asian or Christmas dishes, Saltwater is your solution!

With a wide selection of both cuisines, including a live carving station, you'll definitely eat your money's worth here!

Similarly, book your reservation before 24 November to save your bank account a little!

Promotions Conditions Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November 20% off Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs

ASH & ELM - INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

Festive Buffet

(24 November to 31 December) Adult Child Lunch

(12pm - 3pm) Monday - Saturday $38++

(Appetiser & Dessert) - $48++

(With a choice of Main Course) $58++

(With a choice of Beef Main Course) Brunch

(12pm - 3pm Sunday $148++

(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, festive cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices) $58++

(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices) $98++

(Includes unlimited festive cocktails, soft drinks and juices)

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Adult Child Christmas Eve Dinner

(6pm - 10:30pm) $148++

(ncludes unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and juices) $48++

(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices) $188++

(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, Christmas cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices) Christmas Day Brunch

(12pm - 3pm) $148++

(ncludes unlimited cocktails, soft drinks and juices) $58++

(Includes unlimited soft drinks and juices) $188++

(Includes unlimited Taittinger Brut Champagne, Christmas cocktails, house wines, beers, soft drinks and juices)

Ash & Elm caught my eye with their lunch festive buffet as they're offering a choice of just appetisers and desserts…

It's like they know that some people simply have a crazy sweet tooth…

But I'm not a big fan that they make the beef main course selection a little more expensive…

THE SQUARE RESTAURANT - NOVOTEL SINGAPORE CLARKE QUAY

Festive Buffet

(2 - 31 December) Adult Child

(5 to 12 years old) Senior Citizen

(above 55 years old) Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) Monday - Saturday $48++ $29++ $38++ Dinner

(6pm - 10pm Sunday - Thursday $68++ $39++ $58++ Top up $30++ per person for 3 hours free flow Tiger Beer / House Wine (Red or white) / Soft Drink / Chilled Juice

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Buffet Adult Child

(5 to 12 years old) Senior Citizen

(above 55 years old) Christmas Eve Dinner $88++ $49++ $78++ Includes free flow of beverage (Martini/ House Wine/ Tiger Beer/ Soft Drink Christmas Day Lunch $68++ $39++ $58++ Dinner $68++ $39++ $58++ Top up $30++ per person for 3 hours free flow Tiger Beer / House Wine (Red or white) / Soft Drink / Chilled Juice

I know buffets mean you eat a bit of everything that is available, but I have a feeling I might just camp at the carving station for the classic turkey with cranberry sauce.

And the cheese and charcuterie station…

Oh, if you love durian, they've got a signature durian dessert waiting for you!

Of course, Christmas is about catching up with your family and friends too, so gather at least 2 other people to enjoy 20 per cent off!

Promotions Conditions UOB, DBS/POSB, HSBC and OCBC Credit Card holders 20% off with 3 or less diners Promotion is valid until 30 December 2019, not valid on eve of and on public holidays, special occasions

and subject to other terms and conditions 25% off with 4 or more diners

THE CARVERY - PARK HOTEL ALEXANDRA

Festive Buffet

(2 - 30 December) Adult Child Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) Monday - Sunday $51++ $34++ Dinner

(6pm - 10pm) Monday - Thursday $61++ $34++ Friday - Sunday $72++ $34++

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Adult Child Christmas Eve Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) $61++ $34++ Dinner

(6pm - 10pm) $103++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $51++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $135++

(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks) Christmas Day High Tea Lunch

(12pm - 2:30pm) $93++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $51++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $135++

(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks) Dinner

(6pm - 10pm) $93++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $51++

(Inclusive of free flow soft drinks and juices) $135++

(Inclusive of free flow of Prosecco, wine, beer and soft drinks)

Scrolling through their menu makes me feel as though I'm really in Europe feasting on Christmas dishes!

Yes, I know, this is not under $50.

But if you take a look at the promotions below, you'll get why I've included The Carvery and the other two below in this list.

You can easily enjoy The Carvery's festive buffet with less than $50 with apps I'm sure are already inside your phone.

Promotions Conditions Chope, HungryGoWhere & Quandoo 20% off festive dining reservations made on the respective platform from 2 to 30 Dec 2019, except on eves of and on the public holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day Burpple App

1-for-1 app vouchers Valid for festive period from 1 to 30 Dec 2019 except on eves of and on the public holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day

FOOD EXCHANGE - NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS

Festive Buffet

(15 November - 30 December) Per Person Lunch Monday - Sunday $56++ Dinner Sunday - Thursday $72++ Friday & Saturday $82++ Top up $50++ for unlimited flow of beer, white wines and red wines

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Per Person Christmas Eve Dinner

(6pm - 10pm) $98++ Christmas Day Brunch

(12pm - 3pm) $98++ Top up $60++ for unlimited flow of beer, white wines and red wines

Don't want to lose the international selection you love so much during buffets, well, Food Exchange's got your back while hyping you up for Christmas.

And with so many promotions, you'll have to decide which one gives you the best deal!

Promotions Conditions AccorPlus members 25% discount For reservations paid before 20 December 2019 Early birds 20% discount For reservations paid before 20 December 2019 Senior Citizens

(above age 55) 50% discount for second senior citizen For Buffet Lunch, not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day UOB Credit Card holders Free diner with every 2 paying adults Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day DBS/POSB Credit Card holders 50% discount for second diner Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Group of 25 diners and above 25% discount Not valid on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

STRAITS CAFE - RENDEVOUS HOTEL

Festive Buffet

(29 November - 1 January) Adult Child

(6 to 12 years old) Lunch Monday - Friday $52++ $26++ Saturday & Sunday $58++ $29++ Dinner Monday - Sunday $78++ $39++

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Adult Child Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Lunch

(12pm - 3pm) $58++ $29++ Dinner

(6:30pm - 10pm $88++ $44++

Another place to take into consideration if you would like to have the option of Asian food to stay true to your roots!

Well, this one has a little deadline if you want to be able to score it below $50, you've got 5 days to make your reservations to enjoy 20 per cent off.

Promotions Conditions Early bird booking from 18 - 24 November 20% off Minimum 4 adults to dine, valid for reservations made before 24 November 2019, 22:00hrs

Unless someone gives me a treat, I'll be at a friend's place with pot luck and lots of alcohol!