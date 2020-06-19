Stylish face masks: Where to buy fashionable facial armour online in Singapore

As a result of the pandemic, face masks have become an integral part of our wardrobe – more so out of pure necessity. Even with restrictions being eased as we step into phase two, face masks are here to stay for a tad bit longer.

Fortunately, many fashion labels and retailers are channelling their creativity towards churning out face masks that double as a fashion accessory.

From snazzy prints to silky satin masks, here are some brands you can check out for fashionable face masks to stay safe and stylish.

1. Minor Miracles

PHOTO: Minor Miracles

This print and textile studio by local designer Dawn Bey is putting their leftover fabric to good use by transforming them into eye-catching face masks.

Cut from the same roll of their Breath of Gerberas fabric showcasing a collage of watercolour prints, each piece is different in its pattern placement making the mask uniquely yours. All profits from the sales will be shared among Covid Migrant Support Coalition.

These face masks ($12 for adult and kids sizes) are made available for pre-order in small batches so snap them up before they are gone.

Buy Minor Miracles’ masks here.

2. Ans.ein

PHOTO: Ans.ein

If you love traditional batik print, then you will definitely adore Ans.ein’s BATIK Reusable Masks ($12 for adults, $10 for kids).

These unique three-ply masks come with a soft cotton twill inner layer, waterproof medical-grade middle layer and a beautiful hand-stamped batik external layer that is dense enough to block small particles.

Pick from an array of colours and patterns like classic navy to bright diamond yellow.

You could also show your support for our frontline heroes by purchasing their Everyday Heroes Reusable Masks ($7 for adults, $5 for kids) and contributing to their project to distribute 2500 masks to them.

Buy Ans.ein’s masks here.

3. OliveAnkara

PHOTO: OliveAnkara

OliveAnkara is known for their clothing range that combines traditional and vibrant African wax printed fabrics with the modern aesthetic.

Now, you can complete your OliveAnkara #ootd with their recently launched line of face masks (from $19).

Besides being reusable and reversible, the masks are made from upcycled fabric which translates to zero-waste.

For added protection, there is also a pocket where you can also slot in a surgical mask. Adult and kids sizes are available for most of their masks alongside adjustable elastic ear loops for ideal fitting.

10 per cent of the revenue will be donated to local charities helping migrant workers and Singaporeans in need.

Buy OliveAnkara’s masks here.

4. Closet Children

PHOTO: Closet Children

Closet Children’s face masks are nothing short of whimsical and dreamy, embellished with floral prints and delicate broderie anglaise.

Crafted by the founder and fashion designer of this independent fashion label Racheal Cheong, the masks take on the same doll-inspired designs her garments are known for.

Give your face masks a personal touch by choosing between satin ribbons, ruffle elastic or velour ribbons for the ear loops.

To Buy Closet Children’s masks, drop them a message on their Instagram page.

5. CYC Made to Measure

PHOTO: CYC Made to Measure

One of Singapore’s veteran tailors, CYC is producing face masks made of premium Egyptian cotton. These ultra-comfy masks come with an inner pocket to hold the N95 water-repellent filter.

Choices are aplenty ranging from the expressive Technicolour Series to the solid-coloured Corporate Series for office-goers who want to keep it professional.

Also, look out for quirky designs like the Kopitiam Chair Print Mask that features a repeated print of our beloved Kopitiam chairs along with chope tissue packets.

All masks are priced at $20 each and available in three sizes: kids, small and large.

Buy CYC’s masks here.

6. Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

You can count on fashion giant Pomelo to bring their A-game even when it comes to their anti-bacterial face masks (from S$9).

Plaid, florals, street-chic – you want it, they have it. The masks are washable and reusable up to 10 washes.

All profits from the sale of the Reusable Three-Pack Mask Set ($9) will go towards partner health organisations such as the Red Cross.

Buy Pomelo’s masks here.

7. Elizabeth Little

PHOTO: Elizabeth Little

Looking for a mask that is comfy and stylish? Look no further than Elizabeth Little’s Liberty Fabric Masks ($22).

Liberty Tana Lawn Egyptian Cotton, created by the legendary British company Liberty of London, is well known for its silky-soft texture and iconic floral prints.

At Elizabeth Little, the three-ply masks are sustainably manufactured from production offcuts. Every mask sold gives another mask for a child from a vulnerable family.

With sizes for kids, tweens and adults, you can mask up the whole fam.

Buy Elizabeth Little’s masks here.

8. Binary Style

PHOTO: Binary Style

Local boutique Binary Style is all about switching up your look from drab to fab with their scarves – and now they have added face masks ($15 for small and adult size) to their arsenal too.

Like the scarves, the masks feature original prints inspired by key elements of Singapore like the iconic orchids and even the trendy Tiong Bahru district.

Each face mask is made of two layers of cotton fabric, a pocket to insert your own filter inserts and adjustable ear loops.

When you buy Binary Style’s masks you can not only look good but also do good as 20 per cent of the sales proceeds will go to Transient Workers Count Too.

Buy Binary Style’s masks here.

9. Maskela

PHOTO: Maskela

Launched by Carol Chen, the founder of fashion rental platform Covetella, Maskela transformed masks into serious fashion statements.

What started off as a cut out from Chen’s old evening gown now has become an impressive collection of masks that vary in style, colour and material. We are talking Reversible Silk Masks ($70) and even blinged out Sequin Masks ($45).

Steep(er) prices aside, two utility masks will be donated to frontline workers and communities around the world in need for each purchase.

Buy Maskela’s masks here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.