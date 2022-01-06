Stylish holiday outfits worn by Rebecca Lim, Fann Wong, Rui En & more

This festive season, celebrities and street-style darlings of Singapore have pulled out all the stops to impress. After all, this is the time to glam up, put on our best outfits and celebrate the festivities with our loved ones.

Among the countless celebrity outfits we’ve spotted on Instagram, we’ve picked the following as our favourites. From blingy pieces that can rival the shine of a disco ball to red hot Christmas numbers that can be worn again for the upcoming CNY, the outfits below are giving us fashion inspo for 2022 and beyond.

Rebecca Lim

Wearing Happy New Year party props, our January cover girl Rebecca lit up our mobile screens with her New Year’s Eve countdown selfie with her fiance.

Iman Fandi

Sequin dresses are one of the most failsafe party pieces. Iman, who was decked in the above sequin dress, looked gorgeous and glam for the countdown show Let’s Celebrate 2022 on Channel 5.

Yoyo Cao

Yoyo looked youthful and graceful, clad in an embellished Chanel tweed jacket and white pants.

Bonnie Loo

Pyjama dressing is no longer solely for the bedrooms. Bonnie wore an oversized and comfortable-looking green matching set, and styled it with black heels for an instant glam factor.

Fann Wong

Decked in a timeless black turtleneck top, Fann proves to us that when it comes to fashion, subtle does it.

Munah Bagharib

Clad in an off-shoulder red frock that showed off her curves, Munah wrote in her Instagram caption that she was “all dressed up to go downstairs buy drinks.” Not an unusual outfit of choice, especially on New Year’s Eve right?

Lawrence Wong

Lawrence nailed rainy day dressing by pairing an XL sweater with a pair of classic black pants.

Belinda Lee

Forget ugly Christmas sweaters that nobody wears after the year-end season. Belinda and her hubby’s pullovers are classic pieces that can not only be worn indoors at any time of the year, but they’re also easy to style with jeans and dresses.

Kelly Poon

For her New Year’s Eve party performance in Taiwan, Kelly layered a houndstooth mini dress over a black long sleeve top by Alice + Olivia and heels by Charles & Keith. The effect: A party-ready ensemble that looks cool and chic.

Cynthia Koh

Starting 2022 on a bright and cheery note, Cynthia was spotted in a sunshine yellow puffy top with white pants and a megawatt smile.

Rui En

We love that Rui En styled her red hot dress with a pair of sneakers that added a dollop of sportiness to her elegant outfit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.