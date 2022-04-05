Stylish mask chains in Singapore: Make unmasking easy with these statement pieces

After two stifling years, Singapore’s move to make outdoor mask-wearing optional comes as a breath of fresh air – literally. But though we’re raring to inhale the sweet smell of freedom, it also means the hassle of constantly pulling out and stashing your mask.

The solution? Mask chains – a hands-free way to hang your mask that doubles up as a pandemic-chic necklace. To pair with your snazzy mask, here’s where to snag stylish mask chains that make a statement in Singapore.

Gilt trips

We’ve absolutely no guilt about splurging on Gilt Trips’ mask chains – their handcrafted neck bling is too gorgeous to resist. Strung on 14K gold-plated chains, these statement pieces gleam with crystal beads and pop with character. Need a stylish travel companion?

The Santorini ($33) turns heads with its coastal-blue blend of amazonite and morganite, while Hanami ($33) is all spring sweetness with its cherry blossom beads and gold-plated birds. For a dash of retro flair, we can’t get enough of the Super Huat Kitty ($38)’s ceramic fortune kitty charms, or the Origami Duo ($38) and its resin-coated paper cranes.

Shop Gilt Trips online here.

By Invite Only

Homegrown jewellery label By Invite Only has found fame for its sleek, modern pieces that are safe for sensitive skin. The brand’s multi-way mask chains are just as timeless, strung with glass beads and silver hardware.

Vivi ($59) features freshwater pearls that add a lustrous touch to your OOTD, while Zander is a monochrome number of grey quartz that will sharpen up any work outfit. You can rest assured you’re styling up sustainably too – all shipping emissions are neutralised through carbon offset schemes.

By Invite Only has branches in ION Orchard, 313@Somerset, Bugis Junction, and VivoCity. For more location info, see here.

Melange Singapore

You’ll have no trouble turning heads with Melange Singapore’s imaginative mask bling. This online platform curates designer pieces from up-and-coming Indian brands, including the likes of Outhouse Jewellery.

The Bubblepop Monogram Lanyard ($343) might cost a pretty penny, but the results are even prettier – a gold hasli (traditional Indian choker) that sits elegantly on your nape, accented by a rainbow of beads. Or cut a sharp figure with the gunmetal Le Lien Monogram Lanyard ($190), swaying with handcrafted bullet beads.

Shop Melange Singapore online here.

Ask & Embla

Need a timeless chain to match any outfit? Alternative jewellery brand Ask & Embla offers Cuban link chains that’ll have you masking up in minimalist style. Crafted with 316L stainless steel, their Classic Mask Chains come plated in your choice of 14k gold, white gold, or 925 sterling silver.

You can pick from two sizes as well: go bold with a chunkier 7mm chain, or keep it subtle with the delicate 3mm chain. Bonus: When not in use, you can convert the chains into necklaces for a layered look.

Shop Ask & Embla online here.

Little Sarong

A passion project born during the pandemic, Little Sarong creates eco-friendly face masks in playful, nostalgic prints. Their mask chains only amp up the quirk factor with an array of colourful beads and tassels.

We’ve got our eye on their Boho Mask Chain ($10) strung with white wood beads and bright tassels, not to mention the Mila Mask Chain ($10) with its striking turquoise links. Best of all, your purchase will be for a good cause – 10 per cent of all proceeds go toward Reef Check, a non-profit dedicated to the conservation of reef ecosystems.

Shop Little Sarong online here.

SSFW

If you love local boutique SSFW’s dainty necklaces, their mask chains make for a perfect match. Handmade with 18K gold-plated hardware, these delicate chains shimmer with tasteful gemstone and crystal details.

Favourites include the Bloom Multi-Purpose Chain ($48) – think floral-shaped glass crystals – and the Orient ($48) with its intricate gold knots and freshwater pearls. Or put a personal touch on it with the Ailee Initial Multi-Purpose Chain ($48), featuring your initial in gold.

SSFW is located at 75 Haji Lane, Singapore 189268, p. +65 6293 3068. Open Sun-Thurs 11am–8pm & Fri-Sat 11am–9pm.

Arva.co

We all need a stylish mask staple that can pair with any workwear. Luckily, minimalist jewellery label Arva.co has our backs with a range of beaded mask chains in neutral tones.

Lightweight and lowkey, the Beads Mask Chain ($24.90) glints with your choice of black, white, or crystal mini beads. And for a touch more elegance, how about the Pearly Mask Chain in Gold ($19.90)?

Shop Arva.co online here.

EuniqYou

As the name suggests, EuniqYou is all about personalised jewellery. Here, you can indulge your inner child with cutesy mask chains, each customisable with a name or word spelt in dainty letter beads.

Give your day a dose of goodness with the Fruit Salad Multi-Way Chain ($68), featuring fruit-shaped beads in pastel hues. Want to step out in something personalized? Spell out your name with the vibrant Fruity Name Acrylic Chain ($19), or pick out a glossy Marquise Birthstone Mask Chain (from $32).

Shop EuniqYou online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.