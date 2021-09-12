Stylish parkas, jackets and raincoats to keep you dry when it rains

Ho Guo Xiong
Her World Online
PHOTO: Under Armour, H&M

If you didn’t already know, Singapore receives plenty of rainfall each year, averaging 167 days of the year according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. We can also expect heavier rainfall for the next two months as a weather phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole pours more water onto us.

So heed our advice: have one of these stylish parkas, jackets and raincoats at arm’s reach whenever you head out the door to prevent yourself from being caught in a downpour. Some of these shopping picks can be folded to a pocket-friendly size, while others are sleek enough to be styled with everyday outfits.

Uniqlo+ Light Pocketable Parka, $99.90, from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Made with lightweight water-repellent nylon fabric, this Uniqlo parka (with a hood) will keep you warm, and can be folded into a convenient interior pocket. It is also available in navy.

Buy it here

Loose Fit Parka, $64.95, from H&M

PHOTO: H&M

We like this H&M parka as the roomy design is fitted with adjustable drawstrings at the waist and hem that you can cinch the waist with. It is also available in light pink and black/dark grey.

Buy it here

Lightweight Parka Coat, US$190 (S$254.85), from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

If you carry important documents or electronics with you regularly, then this oversized parka made with recycled polyester will be large enough to protect you and your bag. The parka is built with a drawstring hood.

Buy it here.

Oversize Parka, $179, from Mango

PHOTO: Mango

This Mango parka is another oversized option to choose from. Part of the sustainably-made Committed collection, this parka has a lapel V-neck collar that makes the design stand out. It comes with a hood as well.

Buy it here

Travel Wind Parka, $196, from The North Face

PHOTO: The North Face

Also available in beige, this trench coat-style parka is made with a durable water-repellent finish to ensure your body stays dry during a downpour. Remember to carry a brolly, as this doesn’t come with a hood.

Buy it here.

Karlie Kloss Wind.Rdy Parka, $150, from Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Part of a collab with supermodel Karlie Kloss, this parka is made with lightweight recycled polyester ripstop to protect you from the wind and water. The striking colour is a bonus if you’re into night runs. The parka is built with a draw cord-adjustable hood.

Buy it here.

Nike Shield Jacket, $179, from Nike

PHOTO: Nike

This Nike jacket is made with at least 75 per cent recycled polyester, and can be packed into the back pocket. Besides this eye-catching design, the jacket is also available in light pink. It is built with a hood.

Buy it here.

Rubber Funnel Neck Raincoat, $179.90, from Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

For those who feel cold easily, pick up this Marks & Spencer parka. It is made with a funnel neck silhouette and has internal quilted padding to keep you warm when the mercury dips. This raincoat has an adjustable drawstring hood.

Buy it here.

Women's UA OutRun The Rain II Jacket, $109, from Under Armour

PHOTO: Under Armour

Under Armour employed its UA Storm technology that offers water-repelling, wind-resistant and breathable qualities in key areas, such as a mesh vent construction at the back, so you can be shielded from the elements without feeling overheated. Its reflective details are useful for low-light conditions. Besides purple, this jacket is also available in black.

Buy it here

Rain Chaser Jacket, HK$1,780 (S$306.61), from Lululemon

PHOTO: Lululemon

To inject some sunshine into your rainy day outfit, go for this clementine orange cropped jacket from Lululemon. Built with an adjustable hood, this jacket is also available in colours such as light pink, red, beige and black.

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#Sports #clothes #fashion #Lifestyle