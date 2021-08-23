Stylo Singapore coffee cafes to get your caffeine fix

As far as Singapore is concerned, industrial buildings are the perfect hideaways for some of the city’s best coffee shops. The latest is this stylish gem squirrelled away on the rooftop of Hillview Building in Bukit Batok. Beautifully sun-drenched and split boldly in red and white, Coexist Coffee Co also comes with a rooftop patio where you can soak up the sun (and humidity) if that’s your, well… cup of tea.

Speaking of, you’ll find both coffee and tea – or a mixture of each – on the drink menu. That means things like espresso-based mocha, hojicha hit with a double-shot espresso, piccolo and matcha. Food-wise, expect brunch classics given an Asian twist. Think chilli crab shakshuka, fish and chips with sambal mayo, and smoked duck bao.