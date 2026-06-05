Subaru E-Outback review: An appealing rugged exterior with a sorted cabin and drive

So, you want to go all-electric but also want something that embodies that adventure-ready image that so many Subarus of old possessed?

This E-Outback could be the car you've been looking for.

A new image

Let's look at some basics first: The Outback name originally earmarked a variant of the Subaru Legacy wagon before the firm spun it off as a model in its own right.

And while this E-Outback continues to officially stand as a distinctive model within Subaru's lineup, its underpinnings are once again far from unique.

Underneath all that plastic cladding and sheet metal is the e-Subaru Global Platform — an architecture co-developed with Toyota.

That means the platform of the E-Outback isn't dissimilar to the one found in the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X.

Don't imagine, however, that all this platform sharing means this E-Outback is simply a Solterra augmented with an elongated body.

First off, the exterior of this Subaru E-Outback comes with plenty more rugged touches than the Solterra or the bZ4X.

For instance, the front quarter panels on the E-Outback come in a matte finish.

Look upwards and you'll note that this car also comes with roof rails, while at the bottom, more rugged looking side skirts also grace this E-Outback.

And those seeking some outdoor adventure will be pleased to know that there is indeed more space for your gear in this E-Outback than in the Solterra or the bZ4X.

Boot space here totals an impressive 619 litres, more than the 441 litres offered in the Solterra or the 452 litres offered in the bZ4X.

A new drive

And these are not all that have been changed in the Subaru E-Outback.

The team at Subaru Singapore inform us that the dampers have been calibrated to better suit this model's power output and weight as well as to better meet what Subaru owners expect from a car of the brand.

Sure enough, body control seems to be better reigned in this Subaru E-Outback than what I recall of the bZ4X, although the difference between the two cars is minimal.

What potential buyers should concern themselves with is the fact that this Subaru E-Outback packs a total power output of 280kW, once again, more than the 167kW that the bZ4X or the 252kW that the Solterra offers.

Acceleration here is thus nothing short of brisk and always feels effortless.

But more impressive still is the fact that this Subaru E-Outback still feels very pleasant to drive even when you're simply seeing to your daily errands.

Throttle response is linear, making all this acceleration easy to modulate.

The Subaru E-Outback also comes with reassuring brakes, and there's a total of four different levels of regenerative braking on offer that you can easily switch between via the steering column-mounted paddles.

I did, however, find that the Subaru E-Outback did permit an undue level of road noise into its cabin.

Our three days with the car saw it averaging an energy economy of 6km/kWh, practically on a par with its official energy consumption rate of 5.7km/kWh.

A pleasant cabin

And when you do come to a complete stop, you'll also be able to appreciate just what a pleasant cabin this Subaru E-Outback offers.

You'll note that this car comes without a glovebox although this is somewhat compensated by the additional space beneath the centre console.

The car's seats also come with some cushy side bolsters, and I don't imagine even adults will find much to complain about when it comes to space regardless of which seat they end up taking.

Having said this, the 14-inch infotainment unit will take some getting used to.

It doesn't utilise tiles to organise its sub-menus like what we have become so used to seeing in other new cars and thus doesn't feel quite as intuitive to use.

Countering this is the fact that you do get plenty of practical features here including two inductive smartphone chargers for those at the front and two USB charging ports for the passengers at the rear.

A fine price

So, is this the rugged-looking all-electric SUV that you've always wanted? And more importantly, is it a good deal?

At $224,800, this Subaru E-Forester strikes as a tempting option when lined up against popular all-electric SUVs such as the $234,999 Premium Long Range RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y or the $221,388 Premium variant of the BYD Sealion 7, both of which come with a greater battery capacity but offer less total power (all prices as of 25 May 2026, inclusive of COE).

But of course, where the Subaru E-Forester stands out amongst these options is the fact that it comes with a far more adventure-embracing exterior and continues to feature a unique raised stationwagon bodystyle.

If these factors appeal, you can no take heart that you're not paying a premium for them with this iteration of the Outback.

Now that's a combination that will not only win over fans of Subarus of old, but I'm also certain is enough to woo over plenty of new ones as well.

[[nid:734667]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.