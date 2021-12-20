Subaru hosts pop-up at Museum of Ice Cream

Subaru Singapore is hosting a pop-up at the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore on Dec 18, 2021!

Head on down to 100 Loewen Rd, Singapore 248837 this weekend to visit the pop-up store and you could take home up to $30 worth of Subaru merchandise, or take part in the #SubaruSGxMOIC photo contest with a rainbow-sprinkled Subaru XV to win up to $88 worth of goodies.

There's also the opportunity to test drive the Subaru Forester, and the Subaru XV around Dempsey!

RSVP to the event here, and don't forget to reserve tickets to Museum of Ice Cream Singapore with the promo code 'SubaruMOIC10' to enjoy 10 per cent off your tickets!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.