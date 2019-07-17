Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month

The sporty 420i costs $3,388 a month.
Kenny Yeo
Access by BMW was launched in Singapore yesterday. It's one of the island's first vehicle subscription services. Carro launched a similar service earlier this year. The difference, of course, is that Access by BMW's only offers BMW cars.

Owning a luxury car is woefully expensive in Singapore and it doesn't help that they depreciate rapidly and incur high maintenance costs.

With Access by BMW, all you have to pay is the monthly subscription fee and other daily running costs such as petrol, parking, and ERP fees. BMW takes care of other things like insurance, road tax, and maintenance.

There is no limit on the mileage you can clock while in possession of the car and you are free to switch cars if you are bored with your current car or if you are feeling curious.

Prices currently start at S$2,388 for a one-month subscription of the 118i. Access by BMW offers slightly favourable rates if you opt for a longer three-month subscription.

Other cars available include the 218i M Sport, 330i M Sport, 520i Sport, X1 sDrive 18i, and more.

You'll have to do your sums to see if it makes sense to subscribe rather than to buy outright. For some, the allure of getting to constantly switch cars and to drive a new model all the time is difficult to resist.

To subscribe and for more information, visit Access by BMW.

 

