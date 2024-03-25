'Such a good heart': Dessert stall in Bukit Merah gives out free food for Muslims to break fast, earning praise

Ramadan is often seen as a month of charity and giving back.

One hawker stall in Redhill is a great example of this, and has recently earned praise from netizens.

Last Thursday (March 21), TikTok user Shallummaswandi, who goes by Shallum, shared a clip of him visiting Jin Jin Dessert stall at ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre and having a chat with a staff member there.

In an unplanned interview with one of the dessert stall's bosses, Shallum learned that Jin Jin Dessert has been actively giving out free food to the Muslim community during the month of Ramadan.

And apparently, it's a tradition that has been going on for a few years.

#ramadan #foodrating #shiok #desserts #redruby ♬ Destination Calabria (Remix) - AJIMUSTANG @shallummaswandi This short interview was unplanned, but it’s inspiring enough for all of us to learn from. We need more people in the society with a big heart like this brother here! The real meaning to be human is to care and love for those around you regardless or race language or religion! Anyway his Red Ruby 8 out 10! Im definitely coming back to try his chendol! #sgfoodie

Jin Jin Dessert's boss, who wasn't named in the clip, shared that the stall has been providing free desserts to mosques around the area "for the past five to six years".

During Ramadan, 100 packets of desserts will be prepared every Friday for Muslims to break their fast.

On Saturdays, at about 5pm, Jin Jin Dessert will set aside desserts by the side of the stall for Muslim patrons to pick up at no charge.

"For any Muslims, feel free to take," he added.

Shallum praised him before noting how inspiring these acts of kindness were.

"We need more people with a big heart like this brother here!" the 38-year-old broker said.

The comments section was filled with positivity and praise as netizens gave their thumbs up to Jin Jin Dessert.

One netizen wrote: "May this stall prosper, such a good heart."





Others mentioned that they've been to Jin Jin Dessert before and praised the quality desserts they serve.

"This stall is legit good," a TikTok user commented.

Shallum enjoyed an order of their Red Ruby and said he was keen to head back to try the Chendol from Jin Jin Dessert.

ALSO READ: 'I won't starve to death if I earn less': Hawker offers free thunder tea rice to senior citizens and people with disabilities

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.