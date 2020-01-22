Sunscreen ingredients really do seep into the blood. Is that bad?

CHICAGO - Scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration have shown that active chemicals in sunscreens can readily soak into the bloodstream, confirming the need for more testing on whether these products are safe, the researchers said on Tuesday.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, replicates findings of a pilot study by FDA scientists in May.

That touched off a flurry of questions over the safety of sunscreens, Dr. Adam Friedman, chairman of dermatology at George Washington University, said in a telephone interview.

"It was completely misinterpreted," said Friedman, who was not involved with the study. "Just because it's in the blood doesn't mean that is not safe. It doesn't mean it's safe either. The answer is we don't know."

The FDA has proposed a rule requiring sunscreen manufacturers to provide additional information on the active ingredients in their products.

The study authors stressed that their findings do not suggest that people should stop using sunscreen.

The latest study aimed to determine whether common sunscreen ingredients exceeded 0.5 nanograms per milliliter of blood.

FDA recommends that products exceeding that threshold be tested for safety. Of the six tested, all exceeded that limit.

"Results of our study released today show there is evidence that some sunscreen active ingredients may be absorbed," Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.