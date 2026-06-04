Step up your school holiday fun with limited time SuperPark course and MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up at Suntec City  

This June school holidays, Suntec City is turning trips to the mall into a limited time challenge packed with obstacle battles, anime adventures and rewards waiting to be unlocked.

From now till July 26, take on fun physical challenges at SUPER KNOCKOUT by SuperPark Singapore, hunt down exclusive collectibles at MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up and redeem dining and shopping perks along the way.

Progress across the mall begins at a single point of departure: Step One.

Step One – SUPER KNOCKOUT action

Your first step begins the moment you enter Suntec City's Atrium Tower 1 & 2, where SUPER KNOCKOUT by SuperPark Singapore transforms the space into a high-energy obstacle arena packed with climbing zones, reflex games and adrenaline-fueled challenges.

SUPER KNOCKOUT is split into two main challenge zones, each designed to test a different set of skills.

First is the Ninja Circuit, where you'll have to channel your inner ninja as you climb, crawl and balance your way through the fast-paced obstacle course. From scaling walls, weaving through obstacles to staying steady under pressure, the course puts both agility and coordination to the test.

Then, if you've ever watched the obstacle-game TV show Wipeout, the Dodge Arena is your next stop, bringing that same chaotic energy to life with rotating beams sweeping across the arena. What seems manageable from the sidelines quickly becomes a full-body challenge once you step in, with plenty of ducking, jumping and sharp reflexes needed to stay in the game.

Players looking for an even bigger challenge can join SUPER KNOCKOUT Race Nights on June 18, 19, 25 and 26, where live leaderboards raise the stakes considerably. If you have a competitive streak in you, these dates are worth scheduling into your calendar. Take on the Ninja Circuit in a timed environment and compete to be the fastest among your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights. Top the leaderboard of each race and win prizes like a year of unlimited SuperPark visits, alongside JBL audio gear and vouchers.

Participants must be at least 100cm tall to enter, while players below 120cm will require adult supervision. Tickets are required for both the child and accompanying adult, and full grip socks must be worn by all players. Tickets for each zone and Race Night sessions can be purchased through the SuperPark website, while Suntec+ Members can also apply a discount code at checkout for lower prices.

Activity Promo Price Usual Price Discount Code Ninja Circuit $12 $15 ST3OFF Race Night $12 $15 ST3OFF Dodge Arena $8 $12 STDODGE Twin Play Bundle (2 hours SuperPark

& 30 mins Ninja Circuit) $37.90 $52.90 STBUNDLE

Step Two – Enter the world of One Piece

Even as summer moves into July, the excitement continues with MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up from July 4 to 26. The mall transforms into a must-visit stop for fans of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro and Chopper with limited edition lifestyle merchandise, collectibles and photo spots that bring the Straw Hat Pirates to life.

Step Three – Unlock bonus rewards

Making it through Steps One and Two comes with a few extra perks. From now till July 26, Suntec+ Members can unlock a series of rewards by spending across the mall.

Drivers – here's how you can unlock free parking at Suntec City. All you have to do is spend $20 on weekdays after 5pm and free parking is yours. Here for a weekend or public holiday jaunt? Spend $80 and you'll get four hours of complimentary parking!

A $5 Suntec City e-Voucher is also up for grabs for shoppers who spend a minimum of $150 in one day, making it the perfect bonus whether you are dropping by for the obstacle challenges in June or the anime pop-up in July.

The rewards continue at participating dining spots too. With a minimum spend of $20 in a single qualifying transaction during the promotion period, shoppers will receive two mystery dining e-Vouchers redeemable at participating brands including Bali Thai, Genki Sushi, Jollibee, Krispy Kreme and Soup Restaurant, among others.

If you aren't already a Suntec+ Member, download the Suntec+ App to start unlocking rewards, dining perks and parking privileges throughout the campaign and beyond.

Get ready for a challenge-filled holiday at Suntec City

Whether you are bouncing through SUPER KNOCKOUT, hunting down One Piece collectibles or stretching the day with Suntec+ perks, Suntec City has lined up enough activities to turn a simple outing into a holiday mission. Drop by Suntec City from now till July 26 to step up your fun now!

This article is brought to you by Suntec City.

emre.see@asiaone.com