Super luxe $14 million Paganis spotted at The Ritz-Carlton set tongues wagging - here's why they were there

This isn't a case of double vision – it really is two identical supercars parked alongside each other at The Ritz-Carlton Singapore.

Some might wonder: "What's the big deal here?"

After all, this is the land of crazy rich Asians, so coming across supercars like a Ferrari or Porsche isn't exactly uncommon.

Super exclusive, with only 40 in the world

To the uninitiated, Pagani supercars live on a whole different stratosphere in the world of luxury cars.

According to The Straits Times, there are only 40 Pagani Huayra Roadster BCs in the world.

And two of them happened to be at Marina Bay that very night, according to a Reddit post on Wednesday (April 12).

In the photo, both vehicles can be seen glistening under the hotel's grand lights.

Given how exclusive it is, it shouldn't come as a surprise that owning a Pagani Huayra Roadster BC would set you back north of $14 million, making it the most – if not one of the most – expensive cars in Singapore.

According to Top Gear Singapore, two Huayra Roadster BCs have been purchased through Eurokars Supersports, Pagani's authorised local dealer, of which one has been registered for road use in Singapore.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, Redditors were in awe of the supercars, with some cheekily suggesting it was theirs.

"Why you take pics of my car? [sic]" a netizen asked.

Another claimed to also own a Pagani supercar, but in the virtual reality of the popular video game Gran Turismo 7.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from Reddit

Why were they there?

As it happens, The Ritz-Carlton was the venue for an exclusive event celebrating Pagani's 25th anniversary, which would explain why these supercars were there.

Iconic models such as the Zonda Kiryu and Huayra Roadster BC were showcased at the event.

PHOTO: Pagani of Singapore

Hosted by Eurokars Supersports, the event was graced by the company's founder and CEO Horacio Pagani himself, along with his son and Pagani's marketing director Christopher Pagani.

The Huayra Roadster BC's V12 produces 802 horsepower and 1050Nm of torque, and is essentially the track-ready variant of the "standard" Huayra Roadster.

And this monster of a vehicle can bring you up to a top speed of 383km/h.

