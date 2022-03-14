Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

After successfully opening in Japan last year, a new Super Nintendo World theme park is opening up in Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

Currently, the Japanese park hosts a variety of attractions based on Nintendo characters, including a Super Mario Kart interactive ride that features augmented reality technology and a Yoshi-themed attraction that whisks visitors across the Mushroom Kingdom. A Donkey Kong rollercoaster is also in construction, with plans for a 2024 launch.

Although Universal has yet to share a full list of what to expect from the Hollywood park, visitors can expect interactive rides and themed experiences.

“The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colours and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience,” according to the official press release.

“Guests will have a chance to share their excitement for the land’s 2023 arrival by gearing up with merchandise such as Mario and Luigi themed apparel and iconic character hats.”

Prior to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opening in 2023, fans of the plumber will be able to catch him in an animated movie starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black and more on Dec 21, 2022.