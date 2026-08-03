Super Sushi rolls out viral 'push pop sushi' concept from NYC in Singapore

Been wanting to try the sushi 'push pops' that's been taking over social media?

You can now get your hands on them in Singapore as local chain Super Sushi has just launched its own take on the trend.

Called SushiPOP, the new product was first teased on the local grab-and-go concept's Instagram on Saturday (Aug 1), with its release date slated for Aug 3.

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A check by AsiaOne on Super Sushi's GrabFood page shows that it has been rolled out.

Super Sushi's SushiPOP is essentially a maki roll served in a cylindrical tube that can be pushed upwards as it's being eaten — much like the popular Push Pop candy.

Each serving also comes with a long 'straw' of soya sauce, which can be poured or 'injected' into the roll.

SushiPOP options include the Creamy Salmon Avo Pop, Crispy Tako Pop, Fiery Tuna Pop and Sakura Ebi Crunch Pop. Prices range from $11.90 to $13.90 on GrabFood.

The 'push pop sushi' trend was first popularised by Suka Sushi, a store in New York City which appears to have pioneered the format.

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According to its website and social pages, the packaging style is currently patent-pending.

Its popularity has since spawned similar concepts across several sushi brands in the US, as well as inspiring Singapore establishments like Hana Restaurant and Mr Onigiri to offer items akin to it.

AsiaOne has reached out to Super Sushi for more information.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com