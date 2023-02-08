Superga captures trainers young and old with new Pokemon sneaker collection

With 2023 still in its infancy, there is still plenty of time to up your fashion game while keeping true to your love of video games. For sneaker brand Superga, this comes in the form of The Pokemon Collection, a lineup of six sneakers designed for the young and the young at heart.

The Pokemon Collection by Superga pays homage to the essence of both brands with three unisex adult sneakers and three unisex junior counterparts.

The vivid and familiar hues of the Pokemon accent the sleek silhouette of 3 signature Superga sneakers — Superga Strap, Superga 2750 and Superga 2490.

The Superga 2750 is available in both junior and adult variants. The Superga 2750 Junior Strap Pikachu and Superga 2750 Pikachu provide an energising twist on the quintessential white sneaker with its electric blue sole and a lineup of adorable Pikachu across the quarter.

For the adults, the four Poke Ball shoe charms — the Friend Ball, Level Ball, Fast Ball and Lure Ball — allow for further customisation.

Another set in The Pokemon Collection, the Superga 2750 Pikcahu and Friends (Junior Strap and Strap), will come in sandy grey, with Pikachu and friends coming along for the ride on the canvas upper.

Check out Squirtle, Pikachu, Togepi and Bulbasaur on your right foot, while the left boasts Meowth, Eevee, Jigglypuff and Charmander. Both the adult and junior designs present a vibrant yellow sole and the word "Trainer" boldly imprinted on the back tab — an intentional addition that carries across the whole collection.

The last set in The Pokemon Collection includes the Superga 2750 Junior Strap Pokemon Trainer and the Superga 2490 Pokemon Trainer kicks. The striking black pair, decorated with the iconic red and white spheres, comes complete with a bright red base, and is the perfect accessory for those looking to make a statement.

The Superga 2490 silhouette boasts a chunky sole, further emphasised by a bold black line that runs along the foxing. As seen throughout the collection, the junior counterpart is outfitted with fuss-free Superga strap closures for tiny trainers on the move.

The Pokemon Collection from Superga will be launching this coming March 10 in all Superga Singapore stores, and is also available online.

