Supermarket meets kopitiam: New FairPrice Finest outlet featuring food hall opens in Sembawang

Heading out for a grocery run could mean a whole different experience for Sembawang residents from now on.

With the official opening of the FairPrice Finest outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre on Thursday (May 22), customers can expect more than just your average supermarket shopping.

This latest outlet is designed to be more than just a place to run daily errands.

While buying groceries, shoppers can enjoy a meal and even wind down with a drink — all in one place.

At the heart of the new outlet is the in-store Kopitiam Food Hall, which features 14 food stalls offering local and international food.

Choices range from prime meats by Flint Specialty Grill to hot pot from Wu Da Lang.

There's also a promotion where shoppers can pay with the FairPrice Group app and enjoy 10 per cent off their meal.

In addition, Merdeka Generation, Pioneer Generation and ComCare cardholders also enjoy a 10 per cent discount on their meals.

From now till June 14, the Food Hall is offering $5 deals for more than 10 dishes, including:

Hainanese Chicken Rice Set from Fitra

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Pad Thai from Yuan Wei Thai Cuisine

Roasted Duck Rice from Guan Chee,

Fragrant Garlic Fried Rice from Kokoro Kiosuku and more

In celebration of the outlet's launch, FairPrice Group is also offering store-opening promotions of up to 50 per cent off till May 28.

Some of the deals on offer include Delicato Wagyu Leg Steak and Crispy Pork Knuckle as well as bulk purchase discounts on selected beef cuts.

After grocery shopping and grabbing a bite at the Food Hall, customers can treat themselves to some handcrafted cocktails at the Grocer Bar located just a few steps away.

The bar serves up two bespoke cocktails inspired by Sembawang's plantation agriculture and maritime heritage.

The Sembawang Shipyard Fizz provides a creative twist on a classic cocktail, while the Sembawang Gimlet Cocktail is a nod to the region's pepper and pineapple plantations.

There is also a Unity Pharmacy store in the outlet.

Address: 604 Sembawang Rd, #B1-25, Singapore 758459

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 11pm

