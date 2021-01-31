With just a couple of weeks to prepare for the festive occasion, you’re probably wondering are there any supermarkets open for Chinese New Year 2021 in Singapore? If you’re one who has searched for “CNY supermarkets 2021” or “NTUC CNY 2021,” we’ve got you!

Whether it’s for buying ahead, or for emergency purchases you need on the days of Chinese New Year, this list will come in handy. Here’s are the operating hours of some of the major supermarkets for CNY 2021 this year!

NTUC FairPrice: NTUC CNY 2021 operating hours

FairPrice Xtra Vivo City.

129 NTUC FairPrice stores will be open on the first day of CNY 2021, Friday, 12 February. In addition, 28 stores will remain operating for 24 hours on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

To accommodate last-minute grocery shopping, 121 stores and the FairPrice Mobile Truck will open till 5pm on the eve of Chinese New Year, Thursday, Feb 11.

Meanwhile, all 149 FairPrice stores and the FairPrice Mobile Truck will open as per usual operating hours on the second day of the Lunar New Year, Saturday Feb 13.

Meanwhile, FairPrice Online will continue deliveries for the Lunar New Year period, between Feb 11 to 13 from 8am to 6pm. Regular delivery timings will resume on Feb 14.

For full details on store timings and locations here, and here, as well as on their website at www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/cny-hours.

Cold Storage Opening Hours for CNY 2021

Cold Storage stores will have extended hours as early as a week before Chinese New Year from Feb 4 to 10.

All stores are open on the eve (Feb 11) of Chinese New Year and will operate in adjusted hours stores for the first and second day of Chinese New Year.

Click here for the full list of timings and locations.

Giant Opening Hours for CNY 2021

Meanwhile, at Giant, select stores will be extending their operating hours before Chinese New Year 2020. All stores will be operating as usual during the Chinese New Year Holidays.

Click here for the list of timings and locations.

Sheng Siong Opening Hours for CNY 2021

Over at Sheng Siong, in the days leading up to Feb 10, some outlets will be extending their shopping hours to 24 hours! The 24-hour-outlets will operate as usual.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, all stores operate till 4pm.

On the first and second day of CNY 2021, 25 stores will remain open from 8am – 6pm. Normal operating hours resume for all Sheng Siong Stores on Sunday, Feb 14.

Visit Sheng Siong’s website for more information

This article was first published in theAsianparent.