Supermodel Estelle Chen is the new face of Maybelline

Maybelline New York has unveiled its newest face, and it belongs to the supermodel Estelle Chen. The French-Chinese fashion star has landed a major contract with the cosmetics giant that will see her act as the brand's youngest spokeswoman.

"I am blessed to be a part of the Maybelline New York family and join the roster of powerhouse spokeswomen, past, present and future," said Chen, 21, in a statement.

"To stand with a brand that is such a trailblazer in the industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and establishing future trends, while empowering women to recognise their true potential, has left me inspired and overjoyed."

"Estelle's diverse background lends to her versatile, down-to-earth character that makes her relatable to our global customer," added Trisha Ayyagari, global brand president, Maybelline New York Worldwide. "We can't wait to see her continue to grow."