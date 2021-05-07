Supermums ditch office jobs, become Deliveroo riders to spend time with kids

From quitting office jobs to working as food delivery riders, these supermums have gone the extra mile for their children and in a male-dominated industry no less.

Formerly a logistics officer, Madam Noryatti Sharil, 42, is a single mother who lives with her five-year-old daughter.

Her two sons, aged 17 and 18, stay with her on weekends.

She told The New Paper that when she got pregnant in 2015, she quit her job to take care of her daughter and supported the family with her savings.

When the funds dried up over the years, she enrolled her girl in a childcare centre and started working as a Deliveroo rider in 2019 after getting divorced.

Similarly, Ms Noor Rabiatul, 34, who has a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, left her job of eight years as a customer service representative in a bank, where she was working night shifts, after having her second child in 2018.

She recalled it was difficult adapting to the sudden lifestyle change, and the home-based business she attempted to set up did not succeed.

Cooped up at home, her mental health declined, especially during the circuit breaker.

Ms Rabiatul said: "I tried hiring a helper, but it did not work out and it was tough to care for two kids while working night shifts."

When her girl turned 18 months old, both children were placed in a childcare centre and she joined Deliveroo last December.

She said: "This helped me to find my identity and heal from my post-natal depression."

Both mothers love their current job as its flexible nature allows them to earn a living as well as prioritise their children.

Useful breaks

Madam Noryatti puts in long hours on the road each day from 10am to 10pm, but she takes breaks to pick up her daughter from school, help the pre-schooler with homework and perform household chores.

She said: "My children have seen the struggles I have gone through and are proud of and happy for me.

"I hope that my experiences can empower them to remain positive and resilient."

As for Ms Rabiatul, her little ones find their mother "cool" as she is one of few female delivery riders.

Deliveroo delivery riders Noryatti Sharil and Noor Rabiatul (above) prioritise their relationships with their children.

PHOTO: Noryatti Sharil and Noor Rabiatul

She said: "I want them to learn that family comes first, it is important to sacrifice for our family no matter what, and that it is not easy to earn money, so spend your money wisely. I hope my daughter will grow to be a tough woman like me."

With Mother's Day on Sunday around the corner, both women have different plans.

Madam Noryatti said: "I plan to take leave, have a nice dinner with my children at home and do anything that bonds us."

Ms Rabiatul - who sets a daily goal of delivering 10 to 15 orders a day - plans to work on the day.

She said: "I do not feel sad as I can help deliver food to other mothers and spread joy on this special occasion.

" I will be spending time with my kids at night as well."