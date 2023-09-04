Supersized treat: This XXXL croissant is now available for $80

Calling all croissant enthusiasts! Can't get enough of the buttery and flaky treat?

Now you can have your favourite pastry that's even bigger than your face.

Enter the jaw-dropping creation from Alice Boulangerie, aptly named the XXXL croissant.

The bakery took to TikTok on September 1 to share its latest offering.

This colossal delight measures an astonishing 50cm x 20cm x 11cm and carries a price tag of $80. It's crafted by laminating dough with good quality French butter.

The entire process takes about three days, so you have to preorder it.

Alice Boulangerie is known for its baked goods and if you can't handle the giant, it also offers regular-sized croissants that are equally delightful.

Arthur, a Singapore-based French national, who goes by the moniker @Thefrenchguyontiktok on TikTok, recently shared his experience at Alice Boulangerie.

In the 33-second clip, part of the Rating Croissants in Singapore series, Arthur tried the signature regular croissant from the bakery.

Arthur's verdict? He described it as "super crispy, with a sweet taste of butter." With his French background, his seal of approval definitely holds weight.

Bite into giant croissants

But the giant croissant trend doesn't stop here. Beyond Singapore, Europe has also witnessed the rise of these colossal pastries.

In Milan, Aroma Napoletano achieved viral fame in January with its supersized croissants.

Designed for sharing, these pastries come in a variety of colours and are adorned with an array of toppings, from fresh fruits to cream and almonds.

Across the English Channel, in the UK, Philippe Conticini's bakery has been making waves with its gigantic croissants.

In July, they made headlines for their 1.5kg croissants, requiring two days' advance ordering and nearly two hours of baking time.

These behemoths measure an impressive 45cm and come with a price tag of 25 pounds (S$42.66) each.

It's also worth mentioning that each of these enormous croissants packs approximately 3,000 calories, exceeding the daily recommended intake for a single person.

ALSO READ: Are 'crolls' the new cruffins? Here's where to get those trendy round croissants in Singapore

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.