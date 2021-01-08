Supper spots in the North where you can get hotpot, dim sum and mookata at 12am

When it comes to satisfying our late-night hunger pangs, supper spots that come to mind are usually located in the East, West or Central parts of Singapore. The North, not so much.

This doesn't mean there is a lack of late-night spots up in the North though. We've looked and found a number of scrumptious supper places that you can consider the next time you're in the area during the wee hours of the morning. Think hotpot, dim sum and mookata spots that are open till as late as 6.30am.

Similar to the previous supper lists that we have for the East, West and Central areas of Singapore, we will be leaving out frequently visited and popular establishments such as McDonalds, Hai Di Lao and Al-ameen.

BKK Bistro & Bar

For 80 cent boat noodles like those you'll find in Thailand, check out BKK Bistro & Bar. As It's located at ORTO, a 24-hour multi-recreational park, it's the perfect place to fill your tummy after a spot of late-night prawning.

Diners can customise their boat noodles, choosing their preferred noodles, soup base and toppings. If you don't fancy eating multiple small servings, opt for the medium or super-sized bowl.

Besides boat noodles, there are also other Thai dishes on the menu, including Pineapple Fried Rice Topped with Chicken Floss, Glass Noodle Seafood Salad and Traditional Thai Mango Sticky Rice.

Where: 81 Lorong Chencharu, 769198

Opening hours: 5pm to 2am

Burger Geprek

For a range of hearty options such as Lamb Chop, Sirloin Steak and Martabak Indomie Geprek, head to the recently opened Burger Geprek at Woodlands North Plaza.

Spicy food lovers should try to test their spice tolerance by getting the stall's signature menu item, Burger Geprek. It's a burger that is packed with geprek, an Indonesian spicy chili paste that is known to pack a fiery, mean punch.

Where: 883 Woodlands Street 82, Singapore 730883

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 24 hours; Sunday 12am to 1pm

Chong Pang Nasi Lemak

Few people living in the North won't know about Chong Pang Nasi Lemak since it's one of the more popular nasi lemak spots in Singapore and they're open till late at night. The eatery is known for their cai fan-style service, allowing diners to pick and choose what ingredients they want.

Unlike other places that only offer standard options such as fried chicken, fried fish and otah, Chong Pang Nasi Lemak has a myriad of other offerings like sotong, spicy eggplant and sweet and sour pork. Don't forget to ask for a dollop of Chong Pang's homemade sweet chilli to complete your dish.

Where: 447 Sembawang Road, Singapore 758404

Opening hours: 5pm to 6.30am

Hai Zhong Bao Seafood

If you're hankering for seafood late at night, Hai Zhong Bao Seafood might be just the place to satisfy your cravings.

The live seafood restaurant has dishes like Golden Shredded Egg Prawns, Fish Head Steamboat and Hotplate Sambal Sotong. If you are looking for something more wallet friendly, they also sell zi char staples such as Sweet & Sour Pork with Rice, Curry Chicken with Rice and White Hor Fun with Fish Slices.

Where: 447 Sembawang Road, Singapore 758404

Opening hours: 11.30am to 2pm, 4.30pm to 12am

Kuai San Dian Xin

Dim sum lovers can get their fix around the clock at Kuai San Dian Xin, a 24-hour dim sum spot that is known for their $1.30 dim sum, which is the name of the shop in Mandarin.

Their menu has around 33 different dim sum offerings to choose from. This includes classic options such as Char Siew Bao, Siew Mai and Har Gao as well as more unusual items such as Seaweed Meat Roll, Coffee Bao and Chive Mai.

Where: 21 Woodlands Cl, Primz Bizhub, Singapore 737854

Opening hours: 24 hours

Ma Ma Spin Pot

There's nothing better than hot pot when it's raining and you'll get served via a conveyor belt at Ma Ma Spin Pot.

Aside from a la carte choices like Sliced Beef, Sliced Mutton and Handmade Minced Prawn Paste, the restaurant has value-for-money hot pot sets that come with your preferred choice of meat, seafood, vegetables and noodles or rice.

There are also eight different soup options to choose from, including Sichuan Mala, Tom Yum and Kim Chi.

Where: 785e Woodlands Rise, Singapore 735785

Opening hours: 11am to 2pm, 5pm to 1am

Mookata Traditional Thai BBQ

Nothing screams supper food like mookata, and it's available up North too. Enjoy marinated meats and flavourful food at Mookata Traditional Thai BBQ, which like BKK Bistro & Bar, is located in ORTO.

While there are a la carte options and set menus, those who have a big appetite should opt for their dinner buffet menu for an unlimited amount of their signature meats, including Pork Collar, Chicken Thigh and Pork Belly.

Where: 81 Lor Chencharu, Singapore 769198

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday 5pm to 12am; Friday to Saturday 5pm to 1am

Siam Square Mookata

Like other mookata places, Siam Square Mookata has an a la carte menu with items priced between $1.80 to $2.80. The variety is quite big too, with Prawns, Pork Belly and Scallops options. Feeling ravenous? Opt for their buffet instead to enjoy all of these free flow.

Spice lovers shouldn't miss out on Siam Square Mookata's chilli. It's made from the restaurant's secret recipe and there are three "levels" to cater to different spice tolerance levels.

Where: 11 Woodlands Close #01-46 Stall 3B, Singapore 737853

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 3pm to 3am; Friday to Saturday 4pm to 3am

