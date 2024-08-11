Support local: Businesses in Singapore offering handmade products, from leather goods to artisanal food

Proudly celebrating Made in Singapore this National Day, we spotlight entrepreneurs and their handmade businesses that are making a mark with their heart made creations.

From clean beauty products to artisanal food and bespoke leather goods, we invite you to explore and support these remarkable local handmade businesses who have put in their heart and soul to bring us the best of Made in Singapore, with love.

Postcard

Previously known as OASIS: Beauty Kitchen, the clean beauty brand recently rebranded itself to Postcard, emulating a world away from the chaos of life and an invitation into calm and sweet-smelling suds with their locally made products.

Hildra, Founder and Chief Beauty Chef was determined to find a better way to healthy skin. So, she started Postcard, making skincare products from simple ingredients, without irritants, complicated formulations, and artificial ingredients.

Even their packaging is kept simple and functional. Reach for their sulfate-free solid shampoo bars made with refreshing ingredients like kaffir lime, coconut, or a blend of essential oils, and complement with nourishing conditioner bars.

For those who like it simple, the Head-to-Toe Powder Wash (from S$12) or Head-to-Toe Bars (S$25) will cleanse your hair, face, and body all at once — great for travels too!

Decibelist

The pandemic gave Brian Ho, founder of Decibelist, the best opportunity to turn his interest in music and art into a business, collaborating with local artists to challenge traditional perceptions about speakers.

Turning up plain old speakers, Brian creates "art speakers" that will brighten the room. Looking more like statement pieces or a piece of art, these speakers are made to order and are 3D printed with biodegradable materials using minimal-wastage additives.

Some are crafted with off-cut fabrics and recycled chopsticks, some are "alive" with moss! And if you get their Art Frame Speakers, you can easily mount them on the wall and even swap out their covers to match any occasion.

Kombucha Works

The fizzy, fermented drink that packs a load of gut-loving probiotics and antioxidants is touted to strengthen immunity, lower cholesterol, and aid detox. It's no wonder that Katherine Sng, founder of Kombucha Works, started brewing kombucha to boost the health and immunity of her family members.

Seeing its positive effects, she went on to spread the good word by conducting workshops and offering their DIY Kombucha Brewing Kit (from S$60) so everyone can enjoy its benefits. Want more convenience?

Reach for their 7-pack Kombucha bundle (S$30) in their popular Lemongrass Pandan, Rosella, or Lychee Collagen flavours, or get them on their own (S$8/ bottle).

Pass It On Studio

Wrapping up a successful run of GREEN-HOUSE 2024, Pass It On Studio's founder Michelle Chow, is already thinking about "growing the collective awareness of sustainability through different mediums" for next year.

Dedicated to sustainability and innovation, Pass It On Studio works towards a closed-loop framework to bring versatility and lasting value and purpose to products beyond their initial use.

Just like the purposefully custom furniture placed around GREEN-HOUSE 2024, which sees lightly damaged furniture 'renewed and reimagined' using coconut husks, as well as the custom plates and furniture, made from their proprietary bio-composite material, used at the Mercedes-Benz Kantine.

In this, over 200 kg of rice husks and eggshells, and over 45 kg of discarded coconut husks are reclaimed from landfills. And you can also contribute to a sustainable future when you shop their Bio-composite home decor, refillable hand wash, and plantable candles.

Denzy Gelato

Drawing from his experience in Italy, Damien Yau, co-founder of Denzy Gelato, brings his adventurous gelato flavours back to Singapore. Crafting everything from scratch, Denzy Gelato uses only natural ingredients to provide the best flavours, leading them to the title of Best Gelato in 2019, awarded by the Dessert Association Singapore, for its Pear, Ginger, and Ginger Flower flavour.

This time, they've even released a no-sugar-added range that is packed with prebiotic fibres, believed to regulate blood sugar levels. With flavours like Alphonso Mango Sorbet (S$14.90/pint) and Chrysanthemum Goji (S$14.90/pint) packed with healthy perks like vitamin C and A from ripe mangoes and anti-ageing nutrients from goji berries, we can indulge without the guilt. Available in-store and online.

Denzy Gelato is located at 684 Hougang Ave 8, #01-953, Singapore 530684, p+65 8876 4925. Open daily 12.30pm -10.30pm.

Jeya Spices

Continuing his family legacy, Jeya Seelan left the corporate world to step into the shoes of his forefathers as the third-generation owner of Jeya Spices.

Best known for its fresh spice mixes, the wet market stall in Yishun has now grown to offer a range of groceries, alongside popular spices like turmeric, fennel and cumin. Cook up the tastiest dishes with mixed spices such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Curry, Garam Masala Powder and more.

And with the convenience of technology, you can order them online, with free delivery for orders above S$75. Between mixing spices and pastes, the Spiceman can be seen running workshops imparting the skill and knowledge of customising your spice blend.

Jeya Spices is located at Blk 294 Yishun Street 22, #01-327, Singapore 760294, p.+65 8726 1905. Open Tue - Sat 6am -9pm, Mon 6am - 2pm & Sun 6am - 4pm.

Anastasia by Raine

Full-time lecturer by day and rebellious leather artisan in her free time, Raine turned her passion project into a leather atelier business, Anastasia by Raine, crafting bespoke leather bags for bold self-expression.

Even though she had no background in design, she taught herself everything she needed to know and now she pushes the boundaries by crafting leather bags with studs instead of stitches.

Her signature black leather and silver studs give a touch of quirk and style, and her unique approach lets customers customise their one-of-a-kind bag. Black is not your colour? Rest assured, she does have leather in other colours. Hit her up on Instagram to personalise your statement piece.

