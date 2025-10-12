The surprising science of feeling happier after watching Spirited Away

Can watching a film actually make you feel calmer, more optimistic, and even more purposeful? Science says yes! And Spirited Away might be one of those films that do exactly that.

What the study found

A new study published in JMIR Serious Games, a peer-reviewed journal exploring how entertainment and interactive media affect well-being, revealed that certain forms of media, like Studio Ghibli films and video games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, can significantly boost happiness and life satisfaction.

Researchers from Imperial College London, Kyushu Sangyo University in Japan, and Georgia State University examined 518 postgraduate students.

Participants were asked to either watch Studio Ghibli films, play The Legend of Zelda, or do neither.

When the results came in, those who engaged with these activities reported higher levels of calm, purpose and overall happiness.

Interestingly, participants who combined both watching a Studio Ghibli film before or after playing the game experienced the greatest mood boost.

Why this matters

The findings echo what many fans have long felt about Studio Ghibli's storytelling.

Beyond the stunning visuals and imaginative worlds, these films often convey themes of wonder, courage, and compassion, emotions that resonate deeply and encourage mindfulness.

Science now supports this emotional connection.

According to the researchers, activities like watching Ghibli films or playing purpose-driven games can help young people "navigate stress and sadness by deepening their sense of curiosity, peace, and life purpose".

In other words, stories that inspire awe or reflection don't just entertain.

They engage the brain in ways that promote emotional resilience.

Films as a tool for mental well-being

The study also points to a broader takeaway: leisure activities, especially those that evoke calm and meaning, have measurable benefits for mental health.

When children (and adults) immerse themselves in narratives that celebrate hope and empathy, their brains may respond similarly to mindfulness practices helping them regulate emotions and reduce stress.

This could explain why films like Spirited Away, with its quiet moments of discovery and transformation, leave viewers feeling grounded and emotionally uplifted.

What parents can take away

With schedules packed with school, work, and activities, families often overlook the value of downtime.

But this research suggests that watching light, meaningful films together can be more than just a fun break.

It can support emotional connection and mental wellness.

Here are a few ways to turn screen time into a mindful family activity:

Choose feel-good, story-rich films that spark reflection or curiosity

Create quiet, cosy viewing nights without distractions

Talk about what the story means or how it made everyone feel

These small rituals can teach kids the power of slowing down and finding calm in creativity.

Screen time, reimagined

The takeaway is clear: not all screen time is created equal.

When chosen intentionally, the right films and games can nurture imagination, peace, and purpose.

So the next time your family gathers for a movie night, you might reach for something like Spirited Away.

Science says it's good for the heart, and maybe even the mind.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.