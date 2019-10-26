Surprising things that may cause the shape of your breasts to change

PHOTO: Pixabay
Atika Lim
Women's Weekly

Noticed a change in the shape of your breast(s)?

First, find out if you have symptoms of breast cancer and consult a doctor to rule out that possibility.

Once that’s ruled out, your breast shape or size could have changed because of a lack of water, poor-fitted bra and other factors.

BREAST CANCER

There are a few symptoms of breast cancer, including a lump in the upper chest, armpit or breast. The lump might not be noticeable, but you can feel it. A change in the size or shape of your breast could also be a symptom of the condition. Here are the other symptoms.

  • change to skin texture (puckering or dimpling)
  • change in colour of breast (red or inflamed)
  • change in nipple (inverted nipple)
  • discharge from nipple
  • rash around nipple

CHOOSING THE WRONG SPORTS BRA

PHOTO: Pixabay

When you’re engaging in high-impact sports like mixed martial arts, cycling and swimming, your breasts will require more support than ever. Be sure to get the right bra for each sport you’re doing.

PREGNANCY

PHOTO: AFP

When you’re pregnant, the ligaments that support your breasts stretch as they get heavier, and the sagging becomes more noticeable with each subsequent pregnancy. However, research has shown that breastfeeding does not affect breast shape or perkiness, so don’t let a fear of sagging breasts stop you from doing it.

CRASH-DIETING

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re a yo-yo dieter who’s constantly gaining and losing weight, your breast tissue will lose its elasticity and start to droop. To stay perky, lose or gain weight slowly and sensibly to give your skin time to adapt.

SMOKING

PHOTO: Pixabay

Smoking breaks down elastin (which keeps your skin looking young), and weakens and ages the skin around your breasts, causing them to appear stretched and saggy. Just another reason to give up the habit!

FORGETTING SUNSCREEN

PHOTO: Pixabay

Sunscreen is always important to block your face from UV rays and prevent premature wrinkles, and the same goes for your boobs. Liberally applying sunblock can prevent your breasts from becoming dehydrated and damaged, which can cause them to sag.

RUNNING

PHOTO: Pexels

The bouncing that occurs from running can lead to a breakdown of breast collagen and ultimately sagging. But alternating your exercise between running and swimming, as well as wearing a well-fitted sports bra can help counteract the problem.

EATING FATTY FOODS

PHOTO: Pexels

Eating excessive amounts of the wrong type of food can affect your tush and tummy, but even your boobs will bear the brunt of those bags of chips or greasy bacon. That plate of chicken rice is not just going to your waistline.

NOT MOISTURISING

PHOTO: Pexels

Moisturising your breasts keeps your breast skin hydrated, which is important when it comes to slowing down the sag.

NOT WORKING OUT

PHOTO: Pexels

Exercises, particularly those that target the bust, can keep your breasts perky, as they tone the muscles underneath. Just 10-20 repetition sets can be enough to improve muscle tone.

NOT DRINKING ENOUGH WATER

PHOTO: Pixabay

Skipping water can make your skin appear rough, and not just on your face. Drink enough fluids to keep your skin glowing and young looking.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.

More about
Lifestyle Women

TRENDING

&#039;I bought this property for $1.5 million&#039;: Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’

SERVICES