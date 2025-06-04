Sushiro to open its first-ever digital conveyor belt system in Singapore at new Mandai outlet

Sushi fans, rejoice as Sushiro is opening yet another outlet.

But this one, which will be its 16th outlet in Singapore, is different from the rest as it will have the Japanese chain's first-ever digital conveyor belt in Singapore and Southeast Asia, the chain shared in a press release on May 30.

The new restaurant is located at the Dining Alley in Mandai Wildlife East, a publicly accessible area that serves as a gateway to Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders.

There are 279 seats and a seating capacity of 57 tables.

It officially opens on Wednesday (June 11) and no park admission is required to access the outlet.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKbs8llvi9z/[/embed]

"Say hello to a whole new way of enjoying sushi," the Japanese sushi chain shared in an announcement post on Instagram on June 3.

The digital conveyor belt system, called Digiro, replaces the usual sushi plate belt and features a touchscreen that spans the width of each dining booth.

Diners can browse and place their orders via the screen and the food is delivered via a dedicated conveyor belt to each table.

Sushiro said that the concept is "better for the planet" and "reduces food waste" as each plate of sushi is prepared fresh upon request.

"Aligning with Mandai's commitment to sustainability, our innovative Digiro streamlines the ordering process and minimises unnecessary plate circulation - making your sushi experience both fresh and eco-friendly," shared Sushiro.

Apart from ordering food, diners can use the screen to play Dakkosushi — a game feature created by Sushiro — which features several animated characters that engage diners in trivia and slot games. Winners get to bring home exclusive Dakkosushi merchandise.

To celebrate the opening of its newest restaurant and only Digiro outlet, Sushiro is having a Sure-Win Lucky Dip for customers who spend $60 and above in a singe receipt on June 11.

Prizes include a variety of Dakkosushi merchandise like stickers, magnets and enamel pins.

Diners can also enjoy several plates of sushi for just $1.90++ from June 11 to 24 such as Bluefin Fatty Tuna, Toro Salmon and Jumbo Scallop.

Keen on trying out the new digital screens? Diners can make an advanced reservation on Sushiro's app from June 4 onwards.

Do note that the restaurant's operational hours will be from 11am to 9.30pm from June 11 to 17. Regular operating hours will commence from June 18 onwards.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road (Mandai Wildlife East)

#01-14/15, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

melissateo@asiaone.com