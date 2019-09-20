Suspect that you have STD symptoms? Cost of STD tests & clinics in Singapore

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are not exactly the most appetising topic to debate at the dinner table, and usually elicit an “eww” before someone hastily tries to change the subject.

But anyone who is sexually active should know about common STD symptoms and be prepared to go to an STD clinic for testing.

The, er, silver lining is that STD testing isn’t that expensive as many clinics are subsidised.

DO YOU SUSPECT THAT YOU HAVE STD SYMPTOMS

There’s a whole smorgasbord of STD symptoms you could potentially suffer.

To make matters worse, some STDs don’t really have any symptoms, or have symptoms that are so mild that you (or a partner) might not even realise you have them.

Here are some common symptoms that we hope you will never suffer, but that you should look out for nonetheless:

Pain when urinating

Discharge and/or bleeding

Pain during intercourse

Pain or swelling in the abdomen or testicles

Itching or irritation in the genital area

Bumps, swelling or warts in the genital area

Signs of HIV infection tend to affect the whole body rather than just the genital area, and might include:

Fever or chills

Headache

Sore throat and/or cough

Rash

Diarrhoea

Painless sores

Fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Swollen lymph glands

Night sweats

Unexplained infections

TOP 5 CLINICS TO GET STD SCREENINGS

You might or might not be comfortable asking your friends for recommendations, so here are five popular clinics that do STD testing in Singapore.

Most of the below clinics also offer pregnancy and family planning services, HPV and cervical cancer vaccination among other reproduction-related procedures, so you don’t have to feel shy about going.

The clinics below all provide anonymous testing and confidential counselling, so your privacy is in good hands unless there’s a case of foul play.

DSC CLINIC (JALAN BESAR)

DSC clinic is a public institution that is funded by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and they offer affordable consultation from $21 and tests between $6.30 and $37.30.

The good thing about DSC Clinic is that they offer singular tests that are affordable so you don’t have to get a package to get a battery of tests that you may not have symptoms for.

Procedure Cost Doctor consultation $21 Nurse consultation $6.50 STI tests $6.30 – $37.30 HIV tests $10.20 – $20 Average bill (first visit) $100 – $140

Address: 31 Kelantan Lane Singapore 200031

KENSINGTON FAMILY CLINIC (SERANGOON)

Kensington Family Clinic is located within the neighbourhood of Serangoon Gardens and consultation is between $60 and $80 from 8am to 3pm or between $80 and $100 from 6pm to 10pm.

They offer a range of basic STD tests based on the symptoms that you suspect you have, which is between $120 and $160.

There’s a more comprehensive test called “Essential”, which costs $280.

The most comprehensive test “Global Health STD Screening” includes full blood count, liver function, kidney function, and cancer markers aside from testing for the full range of STDs.

Procedure Cost Consultation $20 to $100 Basic I STD

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B) $60 Basic II STD

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II) $120 Standard STD screen

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis A, B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II) $200 Essential STD screen

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II, Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea) $280 Male Global Health STD Screening

(Full blood count, liver function, kidney function, thyroid function, cancer markers and comprehensive STD screening) $500 Female Global Health STD Screening

(Full blood count, liver function, kidney function, thyroid function, cancer markers and comprehensive STD screening) $580

Address: 14D Kensington Park Singapore 557265

TANJONG PAGAR MEDICAL CLINIC (TANJONG PAGAR)

Tanjong Pagar Medical Clinic’s downtown location makes it easy to drop in for check-ups if you work in the CBD. Despite the prime location, their prices are almost identical to Kensington Family Clinic.

Procedure Cost Consultation $20 to $100 Basic I STD

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B) $60 Basic II STD

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II) $120 Standard STD screen

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis A, B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II) $200 Essential STD screen

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II, Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea) $280 Male Global Health STD Screening

(Full blood count, liver function, kidney function, thyroid function, cancer markers and comprehensive STD screening) $500 Female Global Health STD Screening

(Full blood count, liver function, kidney function, thyroid function, cancer markers and comprehensive STD screening) $580

Address: Block 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #01-06 Singapore 082001

SHIM CLINIC (BEDOK SOUTH)

Shim Clinic is a well-known clinic for STD testing based in the East. The prices are very reasonable.

The Basic 6 test is comparable with Kensington Family Clinic and Tanjong Pagar Medical Clinic’s Basic II STD screen plus Hepatitis C included but it costs $20 less.

Their most comprehensive tests (Comprehensive Male and Comprehensive Female) are more expensive than the previous 2 clinics in this list, possibly because they include DNA testing too.

Procedure Cost Consultation $60 Basic 3

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B) $22 Basic 6

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II) $100 Basic 8

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea) $250 Comprehensive Blood Testing

(HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis A, B and C, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Type I and II, Chlamydia and Candida) $280 Comprehensive Male

(Comprehensive Blood Testing, Comprehensive Site Testing) $529 Comprehensive Female

(Comprehensive Blood Testing, Comprehensive Site Testing, DNA tests and SurePath or ThinPrep) $759

Address: 168 Bedok South Ave 3 #01-473 Singapore 460168

SATA CLINICS (ISLANDWIDE)

SATA has 7 clinics islandwide and they have one STD screening package that costs $160.50. It includes consultation as well as screening for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Herpes Simplex Type I and II, VD, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea.

That’s pretty comprehensive and since it includes medical consultation, it could very well be half of what you would pay at the other clinics. Do call ahead to make sure and book and appointment before going.

Addresses:

135 Jurong Gateway Rd, #04-345

7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-103, Singapore 081007

351 Chai Chee St, SATA CommHealth Building, Corporate HQ, Singapore 468982

715 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, #01-4008/4010, Singapore 560715

1 Siang Kuang Ave, Singapore 347919

900 South Woodlands Drive, Civic Centre, #04-01 Singapore 730900

5 Tampines Central 6, #01-01A Telepark Building, Singapore 529482

STD SCREENING – WHO SHOULD GO FOR IT

Feeling queasy already? Don’t shun away if you really do suffer from the above STD symptoms.