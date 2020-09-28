Sustainability in Singapore: All-natural local beauty brands that are kind to the environment

There are many big and familiar names in the beauty industry, but how many are friendly to fur babies and the environment?

Singapore is bubbling with artisanal brands – all made on our sunny little island – and most of them are created with our humidity (whether you love or hate it) in mind.

Here’s a breakdown of homegrown names that are cruelty-free with bountiful natural ingredients.

Balm Kitchen

For lip balms and facial oils, look no further than Balm Kitchen’s botanical-based products. Every ingredient has been carefully sourced and are certified vegan and cruelty-free.

Infused with ginseng, goji berries, as well as reishi and shiitake mushrooms, their Awakening Skin Tonic is a fan favourite for keeping skin radiant and supple.

Like all its other products, it’s packaged in salvageable PET and glass containers; lip balm tubes are recyclable and BPA-free too.

Katfood

Food in beauty products is nothing new but Katfood takes it up a notch with their 100per cent fresh and almost-edible cosmetic line.

Made to order in small batches, each product produced with organic and unprocessed ingredients – no chemical preservatives added. You can also expect the mother of all Asian beauty ingredients – coconut – to be in just about every product. Our pick?

The gentle No Filter Makeup Remover and its gratifying blend of coconut, avocado and lavender.

Liht Organics

Priding themselves on its cruelty-free stance, this homegrown beauty brand carries high performance products that are 100 per cent au naturale and sans nano-particles and harmful chemicals.

Catering to a variety of Asian skin tones, the particularly popular Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation has a formulation enhanced with ingredients like aloe and rosemary extract to nourish the skin. On top of providing flawless coverage, it smells like cupcakes. Yes, please!

Mandy T

Everything you need for a pampering spa session at home can be found at Mandy T. This luxe bath and bodycare line has everything from body cream to bath salts and candles – all made with natural ingredients and handcrafted daily in their boutique workshops.

For divine floral scents, the Lavender, Chamomile and Bergamot Body Scrub relaxes and soothes while working wonders on your skin and improving blood circulation.

The recyclable glass packaging is just as kind towards the environment as the rest of their products are.

Nail Dec k

Breaking into the nail lacquer market with a bespoke collection of non-toxic polish is no easy feat but Nail Deck has fared pretty well.

Their DIY Lacquer Kit might just bring out the artist in you with its 12 colours and glitters that are 9-free, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Plus, they’ve launched the Mission One Billion project to eliminate the polish graveyard syndrome with a consumer cash back programme of $0.25 per polish bottle (of any brand!) sent to their head office for recycling.

Rooki Beauty

These days, you won’t just find superfoods in smoothies and açaí bowls – they’re also the main ingredients in Rooki Beauty’s products, bursting with antioxidants, vitamins and phytonutrients.

On top of a range of serums, cleansers and moisturisers, the Green Pulp Paste Masque comes highly recommended.

Turning from a pale green gel to a white paste when applied, the carrots, tomato and matcha mask leaves your skin smooth and bright.

Solos Cosmetics

Reduce your carbon footprint with Solos Cosmetics. With a promise to be transparent, ethical, sustainable, and definitely affordable, their products are vegan and cruelty-free with no palm oil, parabens, and other nasty chemicals.

Check out their gorgeous lippies – the liquid Lipmattic and multi-usage duo-toned Splitstix – that will leave your pair looking plump and velvety.

They also have a selection of halal-certified liquid eyeliners prepped to be water-resistant for all occasions.

13rushes

To create baby-soft makeup brushes without animals being harmed in the process of creation, 13rushes painstakingly creates their products across 12 production stages by 26 craftsmen using hypoallergenic textured synthetic bristles.

The lightweight feel works beautifully in our humid weather, and for more eco-friendly points, the company has a preference for using highly recyclable materials.

