Sustainability in Singapore: Where to shop zero-waste masks and eco-friendly hand sanitisers

It's all about keeping clean in these pandemic times, but there's no reason why we can't stay green while we're about it. Now that masks and hand sanitisers are part of our daily arsenal (and will be for a long while), it's a great time to invest in some eco-options.

Reusable masks are already a green step ahead of disposable ones, but there're some savvy brands breathing new life into old scraps the zero-waste way.

Meanwhile, sanitisers tend to come in handy, yet unsustainable, single-use plastic bottles - but some companies are changing the game with refills and recycled packaging. Here's where to shop with a clean conscience.

Zero-waste masks

Style Lease

We’re making masks! As many of us have been wearing masks outside our homes, why not stay in style while we stay safe? Style Lease Hope Masks are made from doubled satin. Breathable, functional and reusable, it includes a hidden pocket where we’ve included a removable PM2.5 carbon filter. Our masks are locally made and as we are using fabric from pattern off cuts to reduce wastage, our stocks are limited and currently available in 3 colourways: Pearl, Sapphire and Amethyst. Each mask is $25, and we’d be donating 100% of our proceeds to the Migrant Workers Assistance Fund. We hope to make a little difference by raising funds for our migrant worker friends. Head to the link in our bio for instructions on how to order and support our migrant friends. Stay safe, healthy, and in style! *All orders are on backorder with production time of about 2-3 weeks. As we may have to source for fabric replacements, we seek your understanding if there are slight colour variations.

Looking for a suitably glam mask to match your gown? Bridal label Style Lease has a stunning range of satin face candy, sustainably crafted from gown pattern offcuts.

Strut your stuff with their doubled satin masks ($25) in shimmering jewel tones, from ruby to blush quartz to sapphire.

A hidden pocket in each mask allows you to insert a protective PM2.5 carbon filter, also available for ordering ($5 for a pack of 10). Best of all, you'll be doing good in style - 20 per cent of proceeds go towards the Migrant Workers' Center.

Shop Style Lease's masks here

CYC Made To Measure

When crisis hit our nation, local heritage tailor CYC rose to the challenge in zero-waste style. This 85-year-old company dug into its huge stash of high-quality Egyptian cotton, leftover from the creation of their tailored shirts, and got to work.

From these waste scraps came face masks ($20 each) in playful prints like Mangrove Forest, Concrete Jungle, and even Kopitiam Chair. For those who need to keep it professional, check out the solid-hued masks in pastels and monochromes.

Shop CYC's masks here.

Acala Stem

Masks spun from lotus flower stems may sound like the stuff of fairytales, but it's a sustainable reality at Australia-based label Acala Stem. Known for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, the lotus flowers are harvested wild and woven in a process which requires no electricity, oil, or gas.

Each resulting Lotus Microfibre Face Covering ($47.48++) is silky and naturally breathable, ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Shop Acala Stem's masks here

Elizabeth Little

Awww 💕💕💕! Thank you so much for your awesome support with our locally made Liberty masks and without your encouragement, it will be tough to survive this Covid-19 pandemic. Behind pretty pictures, it has been crazy trying to save our little business, heavily affected by retail downturn, no social events and of course, not being able to meet you all personally at our favourite @boutiquefairssg . Honestly, it has been a huge struggle. We believe in making things well and raising awareness of craftsmanship by employing handcrafted techniques in our creations, inspiring a generation to appreciate quality over quantity. But in today’s situation, we are battled by tightened pockets and low cost alternatives which we can’t offer because craftsmanship takes time, skills and effort. Importantly, we value the works of our hands and unlike a brand that trades sourced products, we design and craft each item with love. Going forth, we will be rethinking our business model to best adjust to the changing climate. No easy answer, but trusting in God’s purpose. Meanwhile, thank you for believing in Elizabeth Little and send us all your likes! New mask preorder opens on 25 July at 12pm. #slowmade

In a world of fast fashion, Elizabeth Little is a throwback to slower living. Drawing on heritage Liberty prints, Egyptian cotton offcuts, and handcrafted techniques, this boutique has fashioned a range of masks in vibrant floral motifs ($18++).

Lightweight yet hardy, each mask comes with a filter insert compartment and even a removable nose bridge wire for comfort.

Shop Elizabeth Little's masks here

La Tierra

As its name suggests, La Tierra is all about giving back to the earth. This Singapore-based social enterprise collaborates with makers from marginalised families, using natural dyes and organic waste materials to create their masks.

In turn, proceeds from mask sales go towards helping migrant workers and children from disadvantaged families, in an unbroken cycle of giving. With Peranakan prints and other traditional patterns here ($18++ each), you're sure to find something to style up your outfit.

Shop La Tierra's masks here

Jo Kilda

Famed for its vegan leather gowns and pants, Jo Kilda is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of green fashion. In these pandemic times, the Singapore-based label has come up with silk masks, made with scraps repurposed from founder Jyoti Singh's fabric archives.

Lined with satin silk, the Raw Silk Masks ($58 each) are gentle on the skin and come with complimentary disposable filters. To bling up your look a bit, look no further than the fabulous, limited-edition Black Sequin Satin Silk Mask ($45).

Shop Jo Kilda's masks here

Eco-friendly hand sanitisers

Oasis:skin

This Singaporean beauty brand cooks up their own vegan products right out of their Lavender Street kitchen, using wild-harvested herbs and essential oils.

Their Purifying Hand Sanitiser ($8.50) is an oasis for dry skin, featuring organic aloe vera to moisturise your hands and wrists.

To cut down on single-use plastic packaging, Oasis:skin offers bulk options too - simply head down to their store with your own containers to fuel up on sanitiser sustainably.

Shop Oasis:skin's hand sanitiser here

TreeWear

💥IT’S GIVEAWAY TIME!💥 YES you heard that right! To celebrate Plastic Free July and to kickstart your sustainable lifestyle, we are giving away ₹1,199 worth of Treewear products in our biggest EVER giveaway! Our giveaway sustainability starter kit includes: ☘️1 Natural Hand Sanitizer (50ml) ☘️1 Natural Deodorant Stick (33 gm) ☘️1 Natural Insect Repellent Roll-on (8ml) ☘️ 1 Natural Beeswax Lip Balm (15gm) What's more: Each kit plants a full tree in our tree planting projects around the country, so you are sure to make a positive difference to the planet by using our sustainability kit 💝 Rules to enter are simple: ✅ Be sure to follow @treewear and @theorangeboxproject ✅ Like and share this post on your story. ✅ Tag 3 friends on the comments - bonus entry for each additional friend that you tag. ✅ Be sure to watch our upcoming IG live videos for conversations on sustainability in order to participate in our easy-peasy sustainability quiz. The questions for the quiz will appear in highlights over the next 2 weeks post each interview✌️ Winners will be announced on the 31st of July at 12am. So get tagging and stay tuned! 💖🌈💖 -————————————— Contest is open worldwide, however countries outside of India maybe asked to pay a shipping fee. #plasticfreegiveaway2020 #giveaways #sustainabilitystarterkits #upforgrabs #contest #plasticfreejuly #plasticfreeoceans #treeplanting #treewear #quizup #winwin #covid19 #ecofriendly #sustainable #prizes #free #win

Go clean and green with TreeWear's hand sanitisers, crafted with all-natural ingredients and bottled in eco-sensitive recycled packaging. These blends aren't just good for health and the earth, but for your mind as well - thanks to a hefty dose of essential oils.

Get a soothing whiff of lavender and cedarwood with the Calming Blend, or perk up your spirits with the zesty Energizing Blend.

And really, what's more inspiring than knowing that purchase of each bottle contributes to tree-planting projects in India?

Shop TreeWear's hand sanitisers here

SimplyGood

SimplyGood's food-grade sanitisers are a two-in-one powerhouse - they're designed to fight nasties on both your hands and food contact surfaces (think dining tables and utensils).

Their formula is free of potentially toxic ingredients like sulphates and parabens, and comes in refill packs of up to five litres ($27++). This means reduced single-use plastic waste - and much more pocket-friendly prices.

Shop SimplyGood's sanitisers here

Dr Bronner's

A soapmaker giant hailing from America, Dr Bronner's is known for their cruelty-free, earth-friendly ethos. Their products are packed in post-consumer PET bottles - a plastic bottle-to-bottle recycling that enables landfill space to be saved.

Get your hands minty fresh with their Peppermint Organic Hand Sanitiser, featuring organic fair-trade peppermint oil.

Shop Dr Bronner's hand sanitisers here

