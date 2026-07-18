Suzuki e Vitara review: Practical and engaging drive in a charming package

The Suzuki Vitara is a car that many might be familiar with. It was not only distinctly designed, but was also quite a frequent sight on Singapore's roads.

Originally introduced at the tail-end of the 80s, the first-generation Vitara was a handsome and boxy SUV that sat just above the Jimny in the brand's lineup.

However, most would probably remember the third and fourth-generation Vitara, as those are the more recent models that are still prowling our roads.

Although both the Jimny and the Vitara started off as heavily off-road focused cars, the Jimny remains so with its body-on frame and live axle design, while the Vitara became a unibody crossover.

This time round, Suzuki took the Vitara one step further, and introduced it as its first electric vehicle — the e Vitara.

An exercise of geometric flair

Unlike the original Vitara with many flat surfaces, the design of this e Vitara is much more complex, featuring an amalgam of geometric shapes, creases, and smooth curves.

In fact, the e Vitara design reminds me of the Toyota C-HR, which was revolutionary when it was first introduced due to its daring design.

And it isn't too far fetched to draw similarities here — Suzuki and Toyota enjoy a close relationship with plenty of collaborations (Toyota also owns a small stake in Suzuki).

In fact, Toyota has also created its own model based on the same underpinnings as the e Vitara, called the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Despite being an electric car, the e Vitara's front end still looks much like a conventional internal-combustion engine powered car, complete with a slim (enclosed) grille and lower air intakes on the bumper flanked by particularly striking head lights with sharp edges.

Despite its name, the e Vitara doesn't really look like its predecessors — the most nostalgic detail is likely the clamshell bonnet.

On the side, the car's body has been shaped with angular and muscular looking bulges, with black plastic claddings and rear door handles that are hidden within the door frames.

At the rear, the taillights are connected by their plastic housings, but do not feature a connecting light bar, which is quite refreshing and even unique in recent times.

Ease of use and ergonomics is key

Those familiar with Suzuki would know them for two things — small and practical Kei cars, as well as utilitarian and economical cars.

Expectedly, when you open the door to the e Vitara, you wouldn't be confronted with ostentatious materials or an extravagant design.

Instead, the e Vitara's cabin offers a calming and reassuring space, filled with hardy materials and plenty of physical switchgear, which are intuitive and easy to operate on the move.

And here, you'll also notice Toyota's involvement once again — the gear selector is similar to what you'll find on the bZ4X. The seats are fabric with manual adjustments, but the ergonomics are great even for long drives.

While it is unlikely to impress on the first sight, this is a car that will appeal to you as you spend more time with it.

The physical air-con vents and the abundance of physical knobs and buttons are a cinch to operate on the go once you are acquainted with them, and the car is also well-equipped where it's needed — wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is standard here.

When it comes to cabin space, the e Vitara exceeds expectations.

Although it doesn't seem like a large car from the outside, the cabin is spacious, with generous legroom at the rear — there is substantially more space than crossovers such as the Toyota Yaris Cross, thanks to its long wheelbase of 2.7m.

The e Vitara's cabin isn't particularly fancy, nor is it particularly high-tech, but it has all the great fundamentals — space, comfort, and a really strong air-con system.

A natural and engaging drive

The driving feels and dynamics of the e Vitara is an area that the brand has done really well. The seating position and ergonomics of the car is on point for a comfortable drive.

Furthermore, each point of input — steering, acceleration and braking, all feel natural and very controllable. The steering is responsive with a good weight, and unravels quickly as you accelerate after a turn; brake modulation is excellent, allowing fine control of braking force.

And despite being a Cat A COE model that puts out just 106kW (142bhp) and 193Nm of torque, the e Vitara's acceleration is perky and it doesn't require excessive throttle input to cruise at highway speeds — this could be due to its relatively low weight of 1.7 tonnes.

Despite being a compact SUV with tall ride height, the e Vitara performs well dynamically with well-controlled body movements. Unlike other EVs, its traction control isn't excessively intrusive, nor is it overly lenient, resulting in a reassuring and dynamic drive.

On top of its analogue driving experience, the e Vitara is also equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, which include adaptive cruise control and lane centreing.

With a 49kWh battery, its official range is 345km, which isn't particularly impressive, but this still proved to be sufficient even with my excessive driving over the three days that I had the car. Most would only need to charge the e Vitara once a week.

Practical, engaging and charming

Suzuki's first electric vehicle remains true to the brand, offering a practical and engaging drive in a charming package. While it isn't the most affordable option for a Cat A crossover, it is probably one of the most coherent products from the driving experience perspective.

If you are someone who prioritises driving feel and ease of usage over a modern and minimalist cabin aesthetic, the e Vitara might be a great choice for you.

But if you are one who likes to be pampered by features such as ventilated seats, large infotainment displays or even massage seats, there are other options that aren't too far from the e Vitara's price point.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.