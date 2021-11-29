Suzuki introduces all-new S-Cross Mild Hybrid

Suzuki has debuted its all-new S-Cross.

The brand's latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) model features a turbocharged mild hybrid drivetrain paired to an all-wheel-drive system. It also offers a roomier cabin and even more safety features.

The SUV is expected to reach Singapore next year.

Stronger character

The latest S-Cross looks sleeker, bolder and more assertive than its predecessor. A chrome bar cuts across its large piano black grille, which is flanked by slim LED headlights, in contrast to the large headlamps found on its predecessor.

Square wheel arches add a dash of ruggedness to the SUV's profile. Like the front, the rear end has a sleek design, with a wide tailgate indicating a wide aperture that should come in handy for loading/unloading items.

The S-Cross will be available in eight colours, six of which are Pearl Metallic hues.

Inside look

Singapore-bound units will be equipped with Suzuki’s six-speed automatic transmission.

From the photos, we see a neat cockpit layout that should offer good ergonomics.

Apart from the new instrument panel, there's also a new infotainment unit with a nine-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity. That means Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

As a new model, we expect the S-Cross to offer more occupant space than before, despite the car's wheelbase still unchanged at 2600mm. Backseat passengers will benefit from the reclining seat backs and the 430-litre boot (rear seats upright).

For security, the S-Cross is equipped with Suzuki Safety Support, the brand's suite of safety and convenience functions.

The list of features includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, 360-degree View Camera, and Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS). The latter uses a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect a potential collision.

Depending on the situation, if a mishap is imminent, DSBS warns the driver or implements automatic braking to help prevent an accident.

Other safety features also include Lane Departure Warning, Weaving Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Improved performance

Unlike the older model that has a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engine paired to a CVT, the new S-Cross comes with a turbocharged 1.4-litre, 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrain. It is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The 48-volt system is capable of filling gaps in torque delivery with its electric motor, which also has the advantage of increasing smoothness and responsiveness.

Front-wheel-drive S-Cross models accomplish the century sprint in 9.5 seconds, whereas the Allgrip (all-wheel-drive) models take 10.2 seconds.

Suzuki claims that the S-Cross can manage combined consumption figures of up to 17.5km/L (2WD) and 16.4km/L (AWD).

Availability

Champion Motors, Suzuki's official agent in Singapore, has yet to confirm when the new S-Cross will arrive.

But if we had to hazard a guess, next year is a possibility.

Suzuki S-Cross Mild Hybrid 1.4 (A)

Engine: 1373cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged, 48-volt mild hybrid

Max power: 127hp (95kW) at 5500rpm

Max torque: 235Nm at 2000-3000rpm

Power to weight (2WD/AWD):102.4 / 96.9hp per tonne

Gearbox: Six-speed automatic with manual select

0-100KM/H (2WD/AWD) :9.5 seconds / 10.2 seconds

Top speed: 195km/h

Consumption (2WD/AWD): 17.2-17.5km/L / 16.4km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: To be announced

Agent: Champion Motors

