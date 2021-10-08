Suzuki revives classic Ignis nameplate in Singapore

After an absence of close to a decade, Champion Motors revives a classic Suzuki nameplate for Singapore.

The 2022 Ignis is a bold take on what it means to be an urban sub-compact SUV.

It distils the essence of the original, combining dinky dimensions with a sporty drive for a characterful car with a distinctive personality.

PHOTO: Suzuki

Suzuki claims the Ignis is "big on charm but low in fuel consumption."

But low in fuel consumption does not mean low in performance: its 1.2 litre Dualjet engine, with its SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild hybrid system, may only put out 82bhp, but copious usage of lightweight, high-tensile steel means the car only weighs 920kg.

This translate to a 0-100km/h time of 12.7 sec, and a fuel economy rating of 18.5km/l.

Exterior design

The exterior design exudes sportiness despite its compact size. It packages convenience and comfort in a stylish new exterior, in a distinctly Suzuki style.

It combines styling cues lifted from the first generation Cervo and Vitara models, and elements from the last generation Swift, with some styling unique to the Ignis — simple straight lines and curves that serve to accentuate its distinct personality and appeal.

PHOTO: Suzuki

It has a distinctive front face, reminiscent of the Cervo, that integrates the striking gaze of the LED headlamps, and the strong lines of the front grille.

It continues with the robust shoulders that suggest strength while the surface of the lower body exudes expressiveness!

On the inside

Despite the relatively diminutive size, the Ignis features a roomy and comfortable cabin.

How roomy? How about luggage space volume measuring more than 500L with the rear seats folded down?

PHOTO: Suzuki

Upfront, the round shape of its air-conditioning system's panel and the advanced feel of its distinctive meter cluster design combine to give the cabin environment a futuristic look.

The sweeping horizontal line of the instrument panel uses materials with rich texture to create a design that conveys breadth and roominess.

To complete the full experience, Suzuki has equipped the Ignis with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as the Suzuki Safety Support (ADAS) Suite.

This means that the Ignis has:

1. Dual camera brake support

At speeds above 5km/h, stereo cameras detect vehicles and pedestrians ahead, helping avoid collisions and mitigate collision damage through warnings and automatic braking.

2. Lane departure warning

At speeds 60km/h and up, if no turn signal is activated, the system vibrates the steering wheel and lights a warning indicator on the meter panel to draw attention to the warning.

3. Weaving alert warning

Also at speeds above 60km/h, if weaving within the lane is detected, the system sounds a warning buzzer and lights an indicator on the meter panel.

PHOTO: Suzuki

The Suzuki Ignis will be available from 7 Oct, 2021! Suzuki fans may come down to the showroom to take a first look at the car and take it out for a test drive.

It will retail at an introductory price, starting from $108,900 for the COE cycle of Oct 7 to 20, 2021!

This article was first published in Motorist.