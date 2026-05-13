Swatch x Audemars Piguet collab has just dropped, here's where you can get it in Singapore

Want to own a timepiece from Audemars Piguet but don't want to spend tens of thousands on one?

This new collaboration between the luxury watch brand and Swatch is offering a more accessible alternative.

The Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection, which drops on May 16, is a special series of pocket watches created by the two brands, merging the designs of Audemars Piguet's iconic Royal Oak and Swatch's Pop line from the 1980s.

The collection includes eight designs in two styles, all made with Swatch's patented Bioceramic material.

Each pocket watch is priced at $535, except for Lan Ba and Otg Roz, which retail for $570.

According to Swatch, each timepiece features a brand-new, hand-wound version of its signature SISTEM51 movement. It also has 2 bar water resistance, which means it's safe for hand-washing and light splashes.

The Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection will be available in Singapore at three Swatch stores: Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Vivocity.

Purchases are limited to one watch per person per store and day.

According to local luxury watch dealer Watch Exchange, the prices of pre-owned Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches range from $57,900 to $213,800.

[[nid:733647]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com