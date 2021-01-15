Sweat in style with these activewear must-haves

The New Year brings about new resolutions and if getting in shape is one of the few things you’re looking to improve this year, we’ve got just the thing that’ll keep you motivated.
Whether you’re a hardcore gym junkie or a yogi, there’s nothing that sounds better than rocking a new set of activewear threads and accessories for your next sweat session. Ahead, we share our top stylish picks that you’ll love to wear while you’re in the zone during a workout and beyond.
Tula Crop Top, $85, Outfyt
Flattering on all body shapes and skin tones, Outfyt‘s Tula Crop Top gives ample support with its in-built sports bra and is great for low- and mid-intensity fitness routines.
Plus, it’s made of a new environmentally-friendly fabric, ECO LUXE Suede, that has a soft, matte-like texture and delivers excellent recovery power and muscular compression.
Aero Shorts, $46, Kydra
These compression shorts by local activewear label Kydra are lightweight because of its polyester-blend material and come with multiple functional pockets. Besides wearing them for your workouts, they’re also chic enough for your grocery runs.
Adidas NMD R1 Shoes, $150, Adidas
Lace-up and take on your next fitness challenge in these mint-green Adidas sneakers that come fitted with the brand’s signature Boost performance midsoles.
JW Anderson floral-print yoga mat and leather-trimmed canvas bag, ($586), Net-a-Porter
JW Anderson capsule collection exclusively sold on Net-a-Porter truly makes activewear look fashionable.
For instance, this chic sports carryall that comes with a floral-printed yoga mat will certainly be a head-turner, to say the least. Add on the paneled cotton-terry and jersey hoodie over your gym attire for some additional style points.
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth W/Standard Flex Frost, $46.90, Zalora
Keep hydrated with this trusty Hydro Flask. It keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to six because of its innovative Tempshieldtechnology.
Reebok X Victoria Beckham oversized embroidered cotton-jersey hoodie, ($386), Net-a-Porter
Spiritual Crop Loose Tank, $45, Vivre Activewear
This comfy tank shows off those hard-earned abs. Not only is it perfect for working out in our weather, but they also match wonderfully with your favourite denim jeans for a weekend jaunt.
Tye Dye Sports Bra, $30, Lorna Jane
This pink tye-dye sports bra is great for your high impact cardio and HIIT workouts because of its maximum support. The thoughtful racer-back design also allows unrestricted movement.
Cool Mesh 7/8 Leggings, $48, Sparks Active
Elevate your gym attire with these purple mesh leggings from local newcomer, Sparks Active. The unique four-way stretch fabric is workout-friendly and will give you an extended range of motion, whether you’re doing Pilates, yoga, or HIIT.
Plus, 5 per cent of the net proceeds with the purchase of this leggings (or any other purchase on Sparks Active) will go towards a non-profit of your choice — Clean Yangon, Changing Stories or RUN.
Nike React Infinity Run 2, $239, Nike
Kickstart your year on the right foot, with these new pair of Nike React Infinity Run 2 sneakers. Weekend runs will become a breeze as these everyday runners because of Nike’s injury-prevention code and its inherent cushioning, stability and rocker geometry. It doesn’t hurt that they style and function seamlessly too.
Mid Impact Pearl Women's Training Bra, $39, Puma
We adore this Puma sports bra because the simple design makes it impossibly chic.
The Upside Ezi Cropped Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie, (Approx. $118), Net-a-Porter
This versatile boxy cropped hoodie by The Upside is perfect for your dance classes. Alternatively, pair it with your favourite denim shorts during the weekend.
Alo Yoga Airlift Stretch Leggings, (Approx. $198), Net-a-Porter
A favourite among celebs like Kaia Gerber and Chrissy Teigan, Alo Yoga‘s leggings are a definite keeper especially with its true-to-size sculpting fit and sweat-wicking technology that’s ideal for high-intensity workouts.
Women's UA HOVR™ Velociti 3 Running Shoes, $139.30, Under Armour
Not only will you be able to run for miles, these HOVR smart shoes also act as your personal trainer because they are synched with your Under Armour‘s MapMyRun app.
Ett Black Bluetooth Earbuds, $239, Sudio
Play your favourite tracks with these stunning Sudio earbuds that give 30 hours of playtime in one use. The best part? They’re sweat-proof too!
Girlfriend Collective Topanga stretch sports bra,(Approx. $49), Net-a-Porter
Add a pop of colour into your next activewear fit with this tangerine Topanga sports bra. The best part? It is made from 11 recycled plastic water bottles. How cool is that?
Hyper Amplify Leggings ($86.52), Gymshark
Rock the colour-block trend at your next workout in these form-fitting and seamless high-waist leggings by gamechanging activewear brand, Gym Shark.
+ NET SUSTAIN Veja Rio Branco leather-trimmed mesh and suede sneakers, (Approx. $169), Net-a-Porter
Perform well during your strenuous workouts and long runs in these vegan sneakers made from lightweight, breathable mesh and trimmed with flexible rubber soles.
