Sweat in style with these activewear must-haves

The New Year brings about new resolutions and if getting in shape is one of the few things you’re looking to improve this year, we’ve got just the thing that’ll keep you motivated.

Whether you’re a hardcore gym junkie or a yogi, there’s nothing that sounds better than rocking a new set of activewear threads and accessories for your next sweat session. Ahead, we share our top stylish picks that you’ll love to wear while you’re in the zone during a workout and beyond.

Tula Crop Top, $85, Outfyt

PHOTO: Outfyt

Flattering on all body shapes and skin tones, Outfyt‘s Tula Crop Top gives ample support with its in-built sports bra and is great for low- and mid-intensity fitness routines.

Plus, it’s made of a new environmentally-friendly fabric, ECO LUXE Suede, that has a soft, matte-like texture and delivers excellent recovery power and muscular compression.

Aero Shorts, $46, Kydra

PHOTO: Kydra

These compression shorts by local activewear label Kydra are lightweight because of its polyester-blend material and come with multiple functional pockets. Besides wearing them for your workouts, they’re also chic enough for your grocery runs.

Adidas NMD R1 Shoes, $150, Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

Lace-up and take on your next fitness challenge in these mint-green Adidas sneakers that come fitted with the brand’s signature Boost performance midsoles.

JW Anderson floral-print yoga mat and leather-trimmed canvas bag, ($586), Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

JW Anderson capsule collection exclusively sold on Net-a-Porter truly makes activewear look fashionable.

For instance, this chic sports carryall that comes with a floral-printed yoga mat will certainly be a head-turner, to say the least. Add on the paneled cotton-terry and jersey hoodie over your gym attire for some additional style points.

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth W/Standard Flex Frost, $46.90, Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Keep hydrated with this trusty Hydro Flask. It keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to six because of its innovative Tempshieldtechnology.

Reebok X Victoria Beckham oversized embroidered cotton-jersey hoodie, ($386), Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

For the girls on-the-go, you’ll love this comfy oversized hoodie that’ll instantly transform your sporty look into a cozy one. Not only that but it also makes for a great WFH-friendly essential too.

Spiritual Crop Loose Tank, $45, Vivre Activewear

PHOTO: Vivre Activewear

This comfy tank shows off those hard-earned abs. Not only is it perfect for working out in our weather, but they also match wonderfully with your favourite denim jeans for a weekend jaunt.

Tye Dye Sports Bra, $30, Lorna Jane

PHOTO: Lorna Jane

This pink tye-dye sports bra is great for your high impact cardio and HIIT workouts because of its maximum support. The thoughtful racer-back design also allows unrestricted movement.

Cool Mesh 7/8 Leggings, $48, Sparks Active

PHOTO: Sparks Active

Elevate your gym attire with these purple mesh leggings from local newcomer, Sparks Active. The unique four-way stretch fabric is workout-friendly and will give you an extended range of motion, whether you’re doing Pilates, yoga, or HIIT.

Plus, 5 per cent of the net proceeds with the purchase of this leggings (or any other purchase on Sparks Active) will go towards a non-profit of your choice — Clean Yangon, Changing Stories or RUN.

Nike React Infinity Run 2, $239, Nike

PHOTO: Nike

Kickstart your year on the right foot, with these new pair of Nike React Infinity Run 2 sneakers. Weekend runs will become a breeze as these everyday runners because of Nike’s injury-prevention code and its inherent cushioning, stability and rocker geometry. It doesn’t hurt that they style and function seamlessly too.

Mid Impact Pearl Women's Training Bra, $39, Puma

PHOTO: Puma

We adore this Puma sports bra because the simple design makes it impossibly chic.