Sweet victory: Singapore scoops first prize at Gelato World Cup 2026

A team of passionate gelato artisans from Singapore has clinched the top spot at the Gelato World Cup 2026.

The prestigious biennial competition was held at SIGEP World in Rimini, Italy, from Jan 16 to 20, and the winners were announced on Tuesday (Jan 20) on the Gelato World Cup's Instagram page.

Coming in second and third were France and Argentina respectively.

"After intense days of competition, passion, precision and extraordinary teamwork, the Gelato World Cup 2026 has reached its most awaited moment," the post read.

"Flavors, creativity and technical excellence have spoken, and the world's best gelato artisans have left their mark on this unforgettable edition. The podium is finally revealed — and it's time to celebrate excellence on a global stage!"

This is the 11th edition of the competition, which saw 12 national teams create 12 different desserts across nine challenges.

Representing Singapore were team manager Jason Tan, pastry chef Dexter Lee, pastry chef Loh Cheng Kit and chef Chew Wei Lung. During the Gelato World Cup 2024, Jason led the Singapore team to a fifth-place finish.

The Singapore team's winning theme in the final test was Circus, which was described as a "vibrant and technically flawless narrative inspired by balance, precision and wonder".

Their performance stood out for technical mastery, strong storytelling and creative coherence across all challenges.

