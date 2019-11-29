Symptoms of black plague and how to treat it

In early November 2019, two people from China's Inner Mongolia region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague.

They had travelled from their native province to Beijing and were treated at a hospital in the Chinese capital.

As news of plague in China spread, it also sparked off a panic reaction among folks not only in China but also abroad.

Users on the popular Chinese social networking site, Weibo, expressed concern about the infection spreading while the patients travelled from Inner Mongolia to China.

On the other hand, the Chinese authorities claimed that the patients were quarantined and all possible areas susceptible to the spread of the disease were disinfected.

As a parent, it is normal to panic, as our children are vulnerable to contagious diseases like this pneumonic.

It is thus important to be aware of what exactly is pneumonic plague, its symptoms and available treatments.

PNEUMONIC PLAGUE: AN INTRODUCTION

Plague is caused by the bacteria Yersinia Pestis. There are three forms of plague: pneumonic, bubonic and septicemic.

All three forms of the plague are caused by the same bacteria but are distinguished from one another by location.

While pneumonic plague is a severe infection of the lungs, the more common bubonic plague affects the lymph nodes and the septicemic plague occurs within the bloodstream.