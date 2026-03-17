T2 Tea to close all 3 outlets in Singapore

Australian tea brand T2 Tea is shuttering all Singapore outlets this month.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a T2 Tea spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday (March 17) that all three Singapore outlets will be "closing indefinitely".

Its VivoCity store will shutter on March 20, the 313@Somerset outlet on March 22, and the Suntec City branch on March 25.

"While we are exiting the market at this time, this does not permanently close the door," the spokesperson said.

"In the future, we may reassess opportunities for a stronger and more sustainable re-entry."

The brand's priority is to "exit responsibly and focus on its core markets", the spokesperson explained.

All three outlets are currently holding clearance sales, offering 30 per cent off storewide and up to 70 per cent off selected items.

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The tea brand was founded in Melbourne in 1996 by Maryanne Shearer and Jan O'Connor. Besides Singapore, it has outlets in Australia and New Zealand.

T2 Tea opened its first outlet in Singapore at 313@Somerset in 2017.

In 2023, the brand exited the UK market, citing "unprecedented changes".

According to T2 Tea's website, there are a total of 57 stores in Australia and New Zealand.

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melissateo@asiaone.com