Table for 1 please: The best restaurants to dine alone in Singapore

Dining companions are all well and good, but there are times when all you want to do is to luxuriate in the food.

Maybe it's been a rough week and conversation makes your head throb, or you're treating yourself to the me-time you absolutely deserve.

Alas, dining alone in Singapore remains something of a taboo.

But while we haven't quite perfected the art of eating alone à la Japan, we've definitely got some spots where the ambience is warm, the cuisine exquisite, and eating solo is a zen experience.

From Italian to izakaya, here's our guide to the best restaurants to dine alone in Singapore. Table for one, please!

NOURI

This one-starred restaurant takes food to the next level with its 'crossroads cooking' style, promising a transcendent experience for your tastebuds.

We recommend you grab a seat at the massive marble table which runs the length of the intimate dining room.

Here you can watch the chefs work their magic in the conjoining open kitchen, and chat with them if you're feeling friendly.

After the meal, head over to the bar and explore the fascinating programme of Asian festival-inspired cocktails, each crafted to transport you into another time and place.

Nouri is located at 72 Amoy St, Singapore 069891, p. +65 6221 4148.

Open Tues-Fri 11.30am-3pm and 6pm-12am, Mon & Sat 6pm-12am. Closed Sun.

BAR CICHETI

Panelled in warm shades of mahogany, this Keong Saik restaurant and wine bar is a cosy spot for savouring Italian nosh by your lonesome.

Make yourself comfy at the counter and work your way through their seasonal menu of handmade pastas and cicheti (the Venetian version of tapas).

Think fragrant, basil-laden pestos, spicy hand-rolled pici, and gloriously chunky meatballs.

The wine list also gets pretty adventurous, so feel free to swirl a glass or three as you soak up the buzzy vibes.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089264, p. +65 6789 9801.

Open Mon 6pm-10pm, Tues-Sat 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-11pm. Closed Sun.

THE CLIFFORD PIER

Vast full-length windows run all along this gorgeously appointed restaurant, offering superb views of Marina Bay and letting in plenty of natural sunlight.