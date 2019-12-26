Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore

Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is a top destination among locals and tourists for Taiwanese snacks.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Wong Ah Yoke
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A mini version of the popular Ningxia Night Market from Taipei - a top destination among locals and tourists for Taiwanese snacks - will pop up on Sentosa's Siloso Beach from Jan 16 to Feb 9.

Vendors of more than 30 stalls from the food street will be brought here for the Asian Night Market: Taiwan Food Festival.

They include those selling dishes such as flaming beef cubes, Taiwanese oyster omelette, egg-bombed scallion pancake, fried chicken cutlet and crispy salted chicken, grilled king oyster mushroom, and "tian bu la" (Taiwanese oden).

Also on the menu are beef noodles by well-known chef Cheng Cheng-chung and Taiwanese sausage with glutinous rice by Hokkien pop singer Tsai Hsiao-hu.

While enjoying the food, visitors can enjoy Mandopop performances by Singapore artistes Wang Weiliang, Bunz, Ruth Kueo, Tay Kexin, Cold Cut Duo, Marcus Lee, AnchorBlanc, Jumpstart, Music Heart Band and Garrick & Gavin.

And there will be games for children.

The Taiwan Food Festival is a travelling food exhibition started in 2013 by the Taipei Shilin Tourism Development Association. It features different Taiwanese night markets and has toured various cities in China, Japan, North America and other countries.

It is coming to Singapore for the first time. Entrance to the event is free, but Sentosa's island admission rates apply.

The stalls will be closed from Jan 20 to 22, and open on other days from 5 to 10.30pm.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

