Taiwan chef Andre Chiang to open new restaurant at Raffles Hotel in March

Famed Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang is making a return to Singapore's fine dining scene, with his new signature restaurant set to open at Raffles Hotel.

Called 1887 by Andre, the 42-seat restaurant is housed in the historic formal dining room of the main building and named after the year Raffles Hotel was founded.

The restaurant, which pays homage to the evolution of Raffles Hotel and Singapore from 1887 to the present day, will officially launch on March 31, according to a media release on Jan 20. Online reservations are already open.

Calling 1887 by Andre his "love letter" to the city and Raffles Hotel, chef Andre shared that he sees his return as deeply personal, as Singapore is where he built his culinary philosophy and gained international acclaim.

"The reason for coming back is simply a desire to build an iconic restaurant once again – for Singapore," he said.



The menu will be inspired by Singapore's history, multicultural influences, and the hotel's 139-year heritage and historical rituals, interpreted through Andre's French culinary techniques.



While set menus will be available, the highlight will be the a la carte menu, which aims to restore the concept of giving back the choice to the diner, a nod to Victorian-era dining traditions.



Food will be served on Raffles Hotel's iconic silverware — including the legendary silver trolley — that were unearthed after World War II.



The official menu has yet to be released.



As the chef patron of the restaurant, Andre will be personally involved at a strategic and creative level.



He has also personally handpicked the culinary team, which is helmed by chef de cuisine Ben Wang and sous chef Roy Kuo, both of whom have worked with him for over a decade.



The restaurant's interior is designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley and pays tribute to the former Raffles Grill and Elizabethan Grill.



It features colonial architecture, with tropical glasshouse influences using materials such as marble, wood, palm trees and punkahs.



Andre first entered Singapore's dining scene in 2008 with Jaan par Andre at Swissotel The Stamford, which he closed in 2010.



He went on to open Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh, earning the restaurant two Michelin stars before it held its final service in February 2018.



He is currently running Bon Broth, a premium hotpot concept operated in partnership with local F&B and lifestyle company Surrey Hills Holdings.

