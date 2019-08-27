Taiwanese comedian Nono to open his first Monga fried chicken outlet in Singapore, but it's all the way in the West

Just like bubble tea, Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of another Taiwanese import — fried chicken fillets.

Taiwanese fried chicken chain Monga will be opening its first Singapore outpost on Sept 28 at Jurong's Jem shopping mall (too bad, Easties).

The chain is the brainchild of Taiwanese comedian Nono and his partner Liu Mingdao, who's been declared as the King of Taiwanese fried chicken.

PHOTO: Monga

In case you find the name familiar, Monga happens to be the name of Taiwan's oldest district, which also spawned a movie of the same name.

So, what's the difference between Monga and the bevvy of other popular Taiwanese fried chicken outlets already established on our shores?