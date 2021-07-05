Takashimaya revamps Level 3 offering new activewear, swimwear and lingerie; enjoy up to 30% off

There are so many things to love about Takashimaya Department Store. From a wide assortment of food to an extensive range of apparel, you can find everything you want under one roof.

So what’s new this month? Well, the novel department store has just revamped Level 3 with an impressive new concept — offering more brands than ever. With a deluge of globally celebrated labels to choose from, here, you can expect three new segments including active wear, swimwear and lingerie — catering to the everyday needs of the modern-day women.

So if you’re planning to visit Takashimaya this weekend, then you’re in for a real treat. As part of the opening special, brands across the active wear, swimwear, and lingerie section in the revamped Level 3 are having discounts up to 30 per cent off, on selected items till July 14.

Active wear

PHOTO: Calvin Klein, Yumi Active

It’s out with the old, and in with the new. If you’re looking to update your active wear wardrobe with new staples, then Takashimaya’s Level 3 might just have something fabulous that’s right up your alley. Some of the brands that you can find here include:

Calvin Klein performance — up to 40 per cent on selected items, $50 special buy on selected leggings

The Calvin Klein Performance range needs no introduction. Well-known for its modern and functional activewear, the brand is driven to provide pieces that are not just comfortable for your gym sessions, but also for your daily activities — keeping you cool and cosy all day long.

Lorna Jane — up to 40 per cent on selected items

Need the motivation to exercise? Or you’re looking for pieces that can take you from your couch to your mat? Enter Lorna Jane. The brand offers stylish and comfortable activewear pieces that you can wear for your HIIT sessions or even when you’re lounging around the house.

Yumi Active — up to 50 per cent on selected items

If you love floral and dreamy prints, then this homegrown label is worth checking out. The collections are inspired by Asian culture and oriental designs – think cherry blossoms and kebaya prints — and are made of some of the finest materials that feel luxurious on the skin and comfortable to workout in. It prides itself on creating high-quality workout apparel and accessories for the modern, fashion-savvy woman.

Swimwear

PHOTO: Seafolly, Jets

Planning for your next outing to the beach with your girlfriend or even your boo? Consider adding these swimwear pieces to your collection. In this segment of the store, you’ll find brands like A & Saturday, Gottex, Seafolly, Aimer and Simone Pérèle for you to choose from. Trust us, the options are plenty, and we won’t be surprised if you end up being spoilt for choice.

A & Saturday – 10 per cent off regular items

At A & Saturday, you’ll find a thoughtful curation of creative handmade accessories and unique apparel. What we love most about it is that it offers a wide range of accessories to elevate your weekend wardrobe.

Seafolly – Up to 30 per cent on selected items

Moving to Level 3 of Takashimaya is none other than one of Australia’s largest swimwear brands, Seafolly. As part of its latest collection, Seaside Stripe, the range will see ’70s inspired swimwear that’s vibrant and oozes sophisticated fun with modern swim styling.

Aimer – Up to 50 per cent on selected items

Otherwise known as one of China’s most well-loved high-end lingerie labels, Aimer is also known for being a size- and skin shade-inclusive lingerie brand. Within its range, you can expect the incorporation of oriental motifs and European runway trends while blending comfort and sensuality.

Lingerie

PHOTO: Aimer, Simone Pérèle

A good set of lingerie is the foundation to a great outfit. It is probably the most important item of clothing in the wardrobe, and they can not only make or break an outfit, the right styles will also do wonders for you — by boosting your confidence and comfort levels. If you’re looking to refresh your lingerie wardrobe, consider these options:

Chantelle – up to 40 per cent on selected items

Designed to enhance a women’s beauty, lingerie label, Chantalle, is driven to create great-fitting and high-quality intimate apparel for everyday wear. Some of the versatile pieces that you can find here include bras, panties, and shape wear.

Simone Pérèle – up to 50 per cent on selected items

If you like something that’s more contemporary and elegant, then you’ll find what you need at Simone Pérèle. As part of its latest collection this season, the brand has included fine pieces that are made of lace, sensual fabrics and simple, pared-down shapes in bright and fresh hues.

Aimer – up to 50 per cent on selected items

Besides swimwear, Aimer also offers its own extensive line of high-end lingerie and shape wear. What’s more, the brand has also tailored its pieces for the Asian body.

Takashimaya Department Store is located at 391 Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City, Singapore, and is open from Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 9.30pm.

This article was first published in Her World Online.