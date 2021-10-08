Take care of yourself on World Mental Health Day (Oct 10) with these 10.10 deals

Mental health has always been an issue in society, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that it was thrust into the spotlight.

From lockdowns, restrictions, to the loss of jobs for many, there have been quite a lot to deal with mentally and emotionally.

Oct 10 is World Mental Health Day — a day made for “global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma” since 1992. And as the day draws near, it is also a timely reminder for us to not only understand how mental health issues affect people’s lives, but also be mindful of our own mental wellbeing.

While taking care of your own mental health may sound daunting, it isn’t all that difficult, and can be done through small acts such as taking a break from your daily routine by going for a staycation, or treating yourself to a good meal.

What’s more, for those of us who are familiar with sales and discounts, Oct 10 is also a day to get these treats at a promotional rate — courtesy of DBS.

Here are five ways you can take care of yourself, while taking advantage of the 10.10 deals available.

1. Enjoy a sumptuous meal

Had a particularly stressful day at work? Save yourself the time and effort of cooking — order a good meal and indulge in the comforts of your own home with your loved ones instead. Your overall mood will surely improve.

No matter what your idea of comfort food is — DBS is now offering an 8 per cent cashback (capped at $8 per card member) for online dining using your DBS/POSB credit or debit card on Oct 10. No minimum spending nor registration is required. Click here for full T&Cs.

In addition, these merchants are also offering additional deals:

ChopeDeals: $10 off your Gojek ride with purchase of F&B vouchers with ChopeDeal

foodpanda: $10 off and free delivery

Oddle Eats: $5 off any restaurants

Pizza Hut: 50 per cent off Hawaiian Pizza

Shopback GO: up to $100 bonus cashback

WhyQ: $5 off your first order

If you prefer hawker food, enjoy 58 per cent cashback* on your first hawker^ or WhyQ transaction with PayLah! on Oct 10. No minimum spend is required.

No PayLah! yet? Get $5 when you register with promo code 'FIVELAH'. T&Cs apply.

*Cashback is capped at $3 for the first 100,000 customers. No registration or minimum spend is required.

^Click here for the list of participating hawker centres and stalls.



2. Take a break — go on a staycay or getaway

If a good meal isn’t quite enough, why not take a longer break to reset and clear your mind? With travel restrictions gradually being eased, planning a quick getaway might be something to consider.

The DBS Travel & Leisure Marketplace is a perfect place to look for travel deals, with merchants such as SIA, Agoda and Expedia, there’s bound to be something that fits your idea of a getaway.

This 10.10, enjoy an extra $10 cashback when you make a booking with an affiliated merchant on DBS Marketplace. Register for your extra cashback here!

You also enjoy two times more value when you offset your purchases with DBS points with the following partners, when you book your flights and hotels on DBS Travel & Leisure Marketplace with the following partners:

Singapore Airlines

Price Breaker

Travel Trade Marketplace

Agoda

Expedia

Still a little hesitant to travel overseas? The DBS Travel & Leisure Marketplace also has offerings for staycays and other activities that could perhaps spark some joy:

Dream Cruises: Palace suites on World Dream from $699 per pax

Klook: get up to $100 off when you use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on Klook

No Name Booking: rent yachts for all occasions. Get free flow of ice cubes, mineral water and soft drinks with promo code ‘dbspromo21’

3. Encourage your child to learn skills beyond the school curriculum

Mental wellness isn’t just for you; it’s for your young ones as well. If school has been stressful for your child, why not let him or her take a break during the upcoming school holidays with enrichment lessons?

Sounds ironic, but learning a new skill, such as an instrument, can improve one’s mental health by boosting self-confidence and raising self-esteem. This helps the individual to build a sense of purpose, and connect with others.

Thankfully, enrolling your child into enrichment classes doesn’t have to leave your pockets with a gaping hole — the POSB Education Fair is back with exciting deals:

88tuition: 10 per cent off and an additional $25 off on all purchases for DBS/POSB cardholders, with the promo code ‘ED25’

Flying Cape: enjoy up to 50 per cent off selected classes and earn two times Flying Cape CompassPoints for every $1 spent. DBS/POSB cardholders can also enjoy $5 off their first purchase with a minimum spend of $50.

Apart from the exclusive promotions above, you’ll also earn points when you book with your DBS/POSB Card and enjoy an extra $10 cashback when you book a class this 10.10!



4. Give yourself a peace of mind by choosing the right insurance plan for you and your loved ones

After partaking in all that self-care, it’s also good to take some time to plan ahead for the future. With all the uncertainty in the world these days, why not give yourself a peace of mind by making sure that you and your loved ones are protected?

That way, you’ll not only be able to ease some of the anxieties about the future, but also be able to live life to the fullest.

Together with Manulife, DBS is offering extra rewards of up to $49.60 when you sign up for any of these insurance plans, as well as a pair of Manulife Sky Net Bouncing tickets (worth $39.60):

CancerCare – 25 per cent off first-year premium

eCriticalCare – 30 per cent off first-year premium plus two years MHC Health membership

eDecreasingTerm – 20 per cent off first-year premium

TermProtect – 10 per cent off first-year premium

SavvySpring (II) – $200 cash reward per life insured

RetireSavvy – $100 cash reward per life insured

If you’ve already booked a getaway, such as a cruise to nowhere, get TravellerShield Plus travel insurance at 55 per cent off, and receive an extra $10 e-voucher when you buy via the DBS website, digibank, or PayLah! this 10.10.

With so many deals and offerings, it definitely wouldn’t hurt to invest in some protection.

5. Think about your financial health

With Covid-19 taking a toll on the economy, many have started to worry about their financial health, and are concerned that they won’t be able to reach their financial goals.

While concerning, it doesn’t mean that there’s nothing we can do about it. Apart from earning a fixed income, why not make your money work for you through investments? Building your investment portfolio now will not only grow your money, but could also ease your financial worries and burdens in the future — and that’s saving yourself from a lot of anxiety.

With the power of technology and the investment expertise from DBS, you can start building your portfolio with digiPortfolio — an effortless and affordable way to invest. With just $1,000, you can take your pick from the many ready-made ETF portfolios available.

Aside from investment portfolios, DBS also offers Unit Trust investments, where you can enjoy professionally managed funds and greater diversification with a wide range of options, with the flexibility of investing a lump sum, or making regular monthly contributions.

Start investing this 10.10 with DBS and receive an extra $18 cashback — perfect for week’s worth of bubble tea because #selfcare.



Whether you’re taking of yourself with a sumptuous meal or by investing in your future, these deals are definitely 10 out of 10 in our books.

This article is brought to you in partnership with DBS.

