Take it or leaf it: Far East Flora is giving out free plants to celebrate Earth Day

Celebrate Earth Day (and decorate your living space) by redeeming a free plant at Far East Flora on April 22.

The florist will be giving out snake plants, or sansevieria, to customers in conjunction with Earth Day.

To do so, simply present the redemption post, which will be uploaded to their Instagram (@fareastflora) on April 21, at the checkout counter.

You can head to any of their six outlets islandwide: Thomson, Queensway, Evans, Bedok and Clementi) or check out their website for more detailed information.

@fareastflora Guide to redeem a free plant from us this Earth Day! 🪴✨*Redemption post will be uploaded on 21 April on our Instagram! (@fareastflora) ♬ you got this fighting gurl - baul's mom

Do note that you'll receive either a green or variegated snake plant, and it will be given out randomly.

The promotion only lasts for one day and is valid while stocks last so do get there quick if you would like a free plant!

Deal ends: April 22

