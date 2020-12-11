Take a look at the new beauty products coming this December 2020

Whether it’s holiday exclusive launches or new beauty products in general, there’s always something to look forward to in December.

From skincare to makeup essentials, we’ve rounded up our nine new beauty products to look out for this month.

1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream, $32

Inspired by their Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Fenty Beauty’s new Gloss Bomb Cream Colour Drip Lip Cream is a creamy rendition of it with an incredible shine. Available in five shimmer-free shades, the lip gloss feels luscious and indulgent on the lips as it conditions it with vitamin A.

Gloss Bomb Cream is available now at Sephora.sg and in stores at Sephora.

2. HERA Age Away Collagenic Line, from $67

PHOTO: Hera

HERA’s new Age Away Collagenic line is a range of products that combine collagen and hyaluronic acid to slow down the signs of ageing while nourishing and firming the skin. The HERA Age Away Collagenic Line is available now at their ION boutique and online.

This range includes the Age Awawy Collagenic Water ($67), glow-boosting water with a rich texture that gives your skin a glowing base, the Age Away Collagenic Emulsion ($73) that is an oil-moisture balancing emulsion that provides deep nourishment while strengthening the skin’s barrier.

Age Away Collagenic Serum ($146) that helps to firm the skin, Age Away Collagenic Cream ($146) that plumps the skin with velvety-soft moisture, and the Age Away Collagenic Eye Cream ($122) that smoothens the texture around the eyes.

3. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $52

This multi-use highlighting serum helps to lend your skin that extra dewy glow without the use of glitters, pearls, or grey-cast.

Formulated with the vitamins A and C of watermelon, antioxidant-rich niacinamide that helps to minimise the appearance of pores, hyaluronic acid, moringa seed oil to hydrate the skin, and false daisy to prevent irritation, this helps to give your skin a healthy glow from within.

Use it as a primer, mix it with your makeup base, pop it on the lids, try it as a double highlight, or even over your makeup – this is your secret to glowing skin from within.

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is available now at Sephora.sg and in stores at Sephora.

4. Yours Cloud Factory Gentle Foaming Cleanser, $45

This gentle foaming cleanser is formulated with AHAs mixed from five botanical fruit acids: Bilberry, Sugar Cane, Orange, Lemon, and Sugar Maple for gentle exfoliation.

Enriched with Minoporyl, this is a natural pore minimiser that helps rebalance the pores and Pinolumin that helps to reduce hypersensitivity in the skin while evening out the skin tone.

The Cloud Factory Gentle Foaming Cleanser is available now on their online store.

5. ést.lab SunShield SPF 50, $96

ést.lab’s new SunShield Aqua SPF 50 has a reef-safe formula imbued with anti-blue light technology. Committed to their ongoing sustainability efforts, they’re also giving $2 towards the funding of Seastainable x Carbon Ethics Coral Restoration Program with every purchase of their SunShield SPF50 or SunShield Aqua SPF50 between now and Jan 31st, 2021.

ést.lab SunShield Aqua SPF 50 and SunShield SPF50 are available on ést.lab’s online store, and across all Estetica Beauty Studios.

6. Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet, $48

PHOTO: Burberry

With two limited-edition shades of red in exclusive golden packaging, Burberry’s Liquid Lip Velvet is a must for the holidays. Festive Red No 40 comes in a deep bright red and Russet No 93 is a dark brown-red.

These matte cream colours come with a comfortable whipping texture that leaves a pigmented velvety finish that lasts for up to eight hours without fading or cracking.

Burberry’s Liquid Lip Velvet is available now at BHG Bugis Junction and on Burberry.com.

7. Dr. Jart+ Best Cream Duo, $64

PHOTO: Dr Jart+

The Best Cream Duo features their Cicapair Cream that helps to hydrate dry skin and soothe redness with its Centella Asiatica Extract.

It also pairs well with the Ceramiddin Cream that deeply moisturises and repairs dry skin by locking in moisture and reinforce the skin’s natural barrier with their 5-Cera Complex.

The Best Cream Duo is available now online and in Sephora stores.

8. Lavien Collagen Professional Programme, $185

Premium K-beauty brand Lavien’s Collagen Professional Programme is a four-week skincare regimen that helps to reverse signs of stress and fine lines on the skin.

Developed with its patented Derma Skin Rejuven, this powerful two-in-one program helps to calm the skin, protect its barrier, will offering lifting effects that help plump up the skin’s texture.

Lavien’s Collagen Professional Programme is available online at Ksisters.sg and from now until Dec 27th, you can receive a 20 per cent discount off your purchase.

9. SK-II PITERA Essence Street Art Limited Edition, $289

SK-II’s famed Pitera Essence comes in a limited edition Street Art design this year. Re-imagined in a bold and edgy design, this playful edition is perfect for gifting.

This moisturising treatment essence contains more than 90 per cent Pitera and it helps to encourage the cells to regenerate while reversing signs of ageing and refreshing the texture of the skin.

Every purchase comes with a Limited Edition Furoshiki as well as a Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser (20 g), Facial Treatment Clear Lotion (30 ml) and R.N.A. Power Radical New Age Cream (15 g).

The SK-II PITERA Essence Street Art Limited Edition is available now in three limited-edition designs across all SK-II counters nationwide.

10. K-Palette Procast Eyeliner, $21.90

This multi-tasking product uses Baikul Root Extract to help prevent skin ageing and skin irritation, and it’s also long-lasting with its waterproof, sebum-proof and smudge-proof formula for daily wear. With a thicker base and ultra-fine tip, this allows for precision and an easy lining application for beginners and professionals.

The K-Palette Procast Eyeliner is now available at Don Don Donki, Watsons, Welcia-BHG and online.

