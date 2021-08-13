Take note, foodies: Singapore Food Festival is back with live masterclasses, physical workshops and lots of good food

Foodies, here is something new to look forward to: the Singapore Food Festival is back again for its 28th edition from Aug 27 to Sep 12.

The theme for this year's event is Savour Singapore in Every Bite and unlike the 2020 festival — which was held entirely online — it'll be a hybrid arrangement that will feature live masterclasses, virtual food tours and physical workshops.

Also, for the first time ever, the event will not just be restricted to Singapore residents and global audiences are allowed to participate too.

Here's what you can look forward to:

Learn from the best online

Want to learn how to make a padang-style burrito or some old school egg tarts? You've come to the right place.

Similar to last year, this year's event will offer special masterclasses taught by some of Singapore's most esteemed chefs like Chef Jeremy Gillion from Michelin-starred restaurant JAG and Hawkerpreneur Douglas Ng.

There will be 18 of such classes. Nine of these will be free to view via the Singapore Food Festival's Facebook page while the rest will be ticketed and require registration.

Selected masterclasses will even offer ingredient boxes and food bundles that can be delivered to you. These contain everything you need to whip up a feast and will arrive two days before the class starts.

Additionally, the food kits are not just limited to Singapore residents – our friends in Bangkok, Chengdu and Manila can order them too.

Interested parties can check out the full list of such classes on the festival's website.

Physical workshops

Apart from masterclasses, there are also a series of physical workshops that you can attend.

For instance, confectionary store Rainbow Lapis will be conducting classes teaching you how to make a variety of kuehs such as ondeh ondeh and ang ku kueh.

Workshop by Rainbow Lapis. PHOTO: Screengrab/Singapore Food Festival

Love popiah? You can DIY and create your own at the popiah making workshop organised by the folks from Yum Sing Restaurant.

Check out the range of available workshops and pricing here.

Exclusive experiences

In collaboration with travel platform Klook, the Singapore Food Festival will take your tastebuds on an adventure with an array of one-of-a-kind experiences.

PHOTO: Singapore Food Festival

If you've been curious about Singapore's Little India, you can sign up for the heritage tour that will let you experience this rich culture with your tastebuds.

Hawker food lovers can also partake in the HawkerWalk Singapore Food Festival Edition that will explore the local hawker scene at Chinatown Complex.

You can get more details on the various experiences here.

Singapore Food Festival special dishes

If you aren't in the mood to get physical and attend a masterclass or go on a tour, you can simply opt to order some goodies to enjoy at home instead.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Singapore Food Festival

Under the Singapore Food Festival special dishes tab on the festival's website, you can find a range of delicious food such as kana chai (preserved olives) pasta, jackfruit rendang burrito and crab blancmange pudding.

You can also indulge yourself and pair your food with some local alcoholic drinks like Dreaming in Batik and The Kensington.

Singapore Food Festival product exclusives

Also, apart from dishes, you can purchase merchandise from the festival's partner F&B brands.

These include beancurd snacks from homegrown snack company Fupi, spicy XOXO chilli sauce from local brand Slake and even a digital countertop oven from KitchenAid.

