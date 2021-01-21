Take a solo staycation for some quality me time this year

Haven’t used your SingapoRediscovers vouchers yet? If you’re wondering what to do with them, we have a proposition: a solo staycation . Hear us out!

While the prospect of going on a staycation alone might seem boring or daunting, it’s a great opportunity to get some alone time — much needed, we say, after working from home in close quarters with family all year.

There are more than a few things we put off — reading that book we’re interested in, knitting that cute scarf we saw on Pinterest, or visiting that cool museum exhibit — on a daily basis.

Whether we’re overwhelmed with work, spending time with family and friends, it’s nice to take a day to really decompress and spend some time doing the things that bring us joy without worrying about others’ judgement or expectations (and if that’s eating a burger in bed surfing Netflix, you do you).

If you aren’t sure what to get up to, here are some ideas for what to do on your solo staycation.

Do a fun activity or two

PHOTO: Unsplash

Be a tourist in your own city – whether that’s visiting a museum, trying out a new restaurant, or watching a movie. If you’re worried about burning further into your wallet with activities, don’t be — free activities are aplenty in our city.

Also, your hotel probably has a ton of amenities and activities you can take advantage of. Many staycation packages come with spa credits that you can use to treat yourself to a relaxing massage, or other fun activities like picnics and cocktail-making classes.

Enjoy mindful moments with yourself

PHOTO: Unsplash

Fellow introverts will be well-acquainted with the need for regular me-time, but alone time is actually something most of us need at least a little of to function optimally. Take some time to bring the focus back to you and check in with yourself; the past year has been especially trying, after all.

Maybe scribble out a journal entry, take some time to meditate, or stare at the ceiling and contemplate life. By the end of this staycation, you’ll be uniquely rejuvenated and ready to take on the rest of 2021.

Indulge yourself with zero guilt (Or judgement)

PHOTO: Unsplash

One of the best things about a solo staycation is that zero people means zero judgement and zero guilt. If you want to sit on a bed and devour a pint of Ben & Jerry’s or drink an entire bottle of wine, no one’s judging you.

No one cares if you binge a new Netflix show all night and go to bed at 6am, or tuck yourself in before 9pm. If you want to lie in bed all day reading that book you haven’t gotten to, here’s your chance! Take this time to exist in your own space and do things that bring you joy, whatever they might be.

Sprawl out on the bed

PHOTO: Unsplash

Arguably the best part of a staycation is when night falls and you get that glorious queen-sized bed (or if you’re feeling indulgent, king-sized) all to yourself. Sprawl out, bury yourself in a mountain of pillows and wrap yourself up in a cocoon of duvets for a really good night of sleep — you’ve earned it.

Now that you know what you can do on your solo staycation, the next question arises: where to go? Check out our more extensive list of recommendations , but here are our top picks, from budget-friendly to ultra-luxurious.

Budget-friendly fun: YOTEL Singapore

For one that won’t burn a hole in your wallet, YOTEL Singapore is the place to go. With each sleek and snug cabin equipped with a TV and a SmartBed™, get ready to put your feet up and enjoy some good old-fashioned relaxation time with a movie or two.

Maybe book a dip in their outdoor swimming pool. Located in the heart of Orchard, you won’t be left wanting for things to do.

YOTEL Singapore is located at 366 Orchard Road, Singapore 238904. Reservations can be made through YOTEL or with Trip.com, Klook, or Traveloka.

Pamper yourself in a natural paradise: Shangri-La hotel Singapore

It's our pleasure to share that that Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore been recognised as the place to be for a world of... Posted by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Enjoy a tropical oasis in our concrete jungle with Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. The Garden Wing packages situate you in a warm, cozy room with a private balcony to soak up views of the lush nature.

Enjoy a quiet morning meditation on the balcony or take a long soak in the bathtub with glass of vino and book in hand. For the ultimate pampering experience, book a session at Chi, The Spa and a meal at one of the hotel’s seven exquisite restaurants.

Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350. Reservations can be made with Shangri-La Singapore at +65 6737 3644 or with Trip.com, Klook, or Traveloka.

Uniquely local heritage haven: AMOY Singapore

For a breath of fresh air, check into AMOY Singapore . Named after and inspired by the Zhengzhou people of China who settled in Singapore, this boutique hotel in Telok Ayer pays homage to the area’s trading past with uniquely nostalgic decor.

If you’re a history junkie, this is a great place to be to rediscover a lesser-known part of our past. Not to mention, Telok Ayer is also home to some of Singapore’s best food gems; take a trip from Sichuan to Central Asia to France.

AMOY Singapore is located at 76 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 048464. Reservations can be made with AMOY Singapore at +65 6881 8888 or with Trip.com, Klook, or Traveloka.

This article was first published in City Nomads.