Take a 'trip' to Japan with this themed hotel staycation

Here’s another staycay idea to curb that wanderlust.

Pan Pacific Singapore has rolled out a new themed staycation package that will whizz you to Japan.

Your experience starts upon arrival, where you’ll be greeted with a box of sakura mochi and red bean pastries paired with green tea before checking into your room of choice (room rates start from $470 for the Deluxe room).

PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore

Included in the package is a lunch or dinner set at the award-winning Keyaki Japanese Restaurant, where you can savour authentic Japanese fare amidst a tranquil landscaped garden.

Wake up the next morning to a breakfast bento, which is best savoured in the comfort of your room while you’re dressed in a set of yukatas (not to be taken home , unfortunately), a type of summer kimono. Alternatively, you can head to its buffet restaurant Edge, to enjoy your bento.

That’s not all. The package also comes with two tickets to Gardens by the Bay — where you can now catch the ephemeral limited time floral display of Sakura and Hello Kitty until end March — as well as a SGD50 spa credit.

Pan Pacific Singapore’s A Taste of Japan staycation package is available from now until Dec 31, 2021, and room rates start from $470 per night. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.