Takeaway feasts for CNY if you're too busy to cook

A pot of luxurious, mouth-watering Pen Cai is a must-have at a Chinese New Year dinner! Latest addition to the series of...

If you’re looking to treat your family or your guests to an opulent reunion dinner, consider the “Treasures In A Pot” Pen Cai ($286.76; five to six persons) by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

Filled with premium ingredients and a smorgasbord of traditional delights, this sumptuous pot is loaded with Abalone 10 head, sea cucumber, fried fish maw, oysters, black moss, flower mushrooms, roasted duck, pork knuckles, cabbage, lotus root, yam, bean cake, black fungus, dried scallops and succulent prawns.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906. For more information, visit their website here.