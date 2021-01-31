Takeaway feasts for CNY if you're too busy to cook

While it’s wonderful to revel in conviviality at restaurants during the CNY festivities, nothing beats the comforts of home for a meal with your loved ones.
Should you prefer not to potter around in the kitchen too much this year, check out these lovely takeaway feasts for a fuss free yet bountiful celebration.
“Treasures In A Pot" Pen Cai by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
If you’re looking to treat your family or your guests to an opulent reunion dinner, consider the “Treasures In A Pot” Pen Cai ($286.76; five to six persons) by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.
Filled with premium ingredients and a smorgasbord of traditional delights, this sumptuous pot is loaded with Abalone 10 head, sea cucumber, fried fish maw, oysters, black moss, flower mushrooms, roasted duck, pork knuckles, cabbage, lotus root, yam, bean cake, black fungus, dried scallops and succulent prawns.
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906. For more information, visit their website here.
'Bountiful Treasures' Combo by White Rose Café
Celebrate good fortune and new beginnings in the Year of the Ox with the sumptuous ‘Bountiful Treasures’ Combo ($328, serves six persons) from York Hotel Singapore.
This splendid set hits all the right notes with perennial favourites, which include a large-sized Prosperity Lo Hei with Mini Abalone and Crispy Fish Skin; a regular-sized Premium Braised Pen Cai filled with ingredients such as abalone, fish maw, Chinese mushroom, conpoy, roasted pork belly, dried oyster, sea cucumber, prawn and more; Fragrant Fried Rice with Preserved Meat Wrapped in Lotus Leaf; and the classic dessert of Yam Paste with Pumpkin and Gingko Nuts.
White Rose Café is at York Hotel Singapore, 21 Mount Elizabeth Singapore 228516, tel: 6737 0511. Please allow three working days for processing of Abundance Fortune Combo orders. For more information, visit here.
Paradise Teochew Abundance Takeaway Set by Paradise Group
Toss to a year of wealth and health with Paradise Group’s Paradise Teochew Abundance Takeaway Set ($528, serves five to ten persons)
This hearty four-course meal comprises the Teochew Style Abalone Yu Sheng, 10-Head Abalone Treasure Pot, Steamed Fragrant Salted Chicken, Stir-Fried Glutinous rice with Chicken Sausage and Steamed Nian Gao with Coconut Milk. What a delight!
Paradise Group has several outlets. For more information, you can call them at +65 6487 6489 or visit the website for more information.
Kam's Treasure Pot by Kam's Roast
What’s CNY without roast meats? Indulge in some mouthwatering Hong Kong roast dishes with this special takeaway set from roast meat specialist, Kam’s Roast.
The Kam’s Treasure Pot ($388, serves six to eight persons) contains Kam’s Roast’s whole signature roast duck and roast pork alongside a medley of other ingredients including Chestnut, Fried Fish Maw, Dried Fish Maw, Shiitake Mushrooms, XL size Dried Oyster, Premium Black Moss and Australia Abalone — all soused in a premium golden broth.
The broth, boiled for over 16 hours packs a rich and flavourful punch that’s sure to have you hooked and going for a second serving.
Kam’s Roast is located at#01-04/05/06/07 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, Singapore 228210 and at #02 – 210 Jewel Changi Airport Mall, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666. Preorders can be made online or in person at the restaurant.
Lunar New Year Home Reunion Set by Peach Blossoms (Park Royal Collection)
Rejoice in the arrival of spring with scrumptious takeaway delights from well-known Cantonese restaurant Peach Blossoms with their Lunar New Year Home Reunion Set ($415.15, serves eight to ten persons).
Savour auspicious dishes such as the Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng with Nashi Pear, which pairs the sweetness of pear with fresh salmon, Braised Pig Trotter with Abalone served in Treasures Pot (an all-time favourite), Steamed Hybrid Grouper with Minced Garlic, Ginger and Fragrant Scallions, Roasted Crispy Chicken, Wok-fried Fragrant Rice with Assorted Preserved Meat, and a dessert of Red Bean Nian Gao with Coconut Milk best served chilled for a sweet and refreshing way to end a feast.
Peach Blossoms is located at Level 5, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594, tel: 6845 1118.
Festive Treasures Takeaway by Min Jiang
Heaven meets earth with Min Jiang’s iconic Festive Treasures Takeaway Six-Course Menu ($78; serves six persons) which includes the Five Fortune Appetiser Platter — that comprises Chilled Mini Abalones with Sweet Chilli Sauce, Deep-fried Prawns with Salted Egg Yolk and Pork Floss, Spicy Popcorn Chicken in Sichuan Style, Barbecued Sweet Glazed Unagi, and Marinated Jellyfish Flower. But it doesn’t end there.
Other dishes in the set also include the Braised Spring Chicken with Pork Belly & Sea Treasures in Claypot, Deep-fried Sea Perch with Spicy and Lime Sauce, Steamed Glutinous Rice with Chinese Sausage wrapped in Lotus Leaf, Double-boiled Hasma with Lotus Seeds and of course the perennial Prosperity Salmon and Crispy Salted Egg Yolk Fish Skin ‘Yu Sheng’.
Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel is at 22 Scotts Road, Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221, tel: 6730 1704, while Min Jiang at One-North is located at No.5 Rochester Park, Singapore 139216, tel 6774 0122. For more information, visit here.
