Casa Vostra, Yeah Gelato head east: Tampines Mall undergoes major transformation, set for 2026 completion

Tampines Mall, an iconic fixture in the East for 30 years, is undergoing a significant asset enhancement initiative aimed at delivering an elevated retail experience for shoppers, with completion slated for the third quarter of 2026.

The rejuvenation will unveil a fresh and curated mix of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and dining concepts, marking a new chapter for the mall as a key one-stop destination.

"Our plans to enhance Tampines Mall's appeal are part of our continuous efforts to be in sync with the pulse of our shoppers' evolving lifestyle needs," said Adrian Lai, General Manager of Tampines Mall.

"We are excited to transform the space to deliver fresh, dynamic retail experiences that continue to inspire and delight."

New dining and retail concepts

The mall's transformation will bring a diverse retail mix, including the debut of several popular brands - some previously found only in downtown malls like Raffles City Shopping Centre and Plaza Singapura - alongside refreshed concepts for familiar favorites.

Culinary additions

The food and beverage landscape will be diversified with the introduction of new international brands:

Bray: A Malaysian-adapted sourdough bread bakery focused on bringing "better bread to every household".

Casa Vostra: Offering authentic Italian cuisine, this concept by Chef Antonio Miscellaneo and Ebb & Flow Group is designed to feel like "your home" (in Italian). It will feature house-made pastas and pizzas, as well as artisanal salumi, all crafted with raw, unprocessed ingredients.

Homm Dessert at Heart: A Melbourne-born cafe specialising in fusion Thai-style desserts with Korean bingsu (shaved ice) and Japanese shokupan (milk-bread toasts).

Yeah Gelato: Known for its premium, freshly made gelato; a signature flavor is the Pistachio, which has a rich, nutty flavour.

Retail highlights

On the retail front, shoppers can anticipate a blend of luxury and curated fashion and beauty:

Braun Büffel: The renowned German brand, known for its leather craftsmanship in bags and accessories.

Meilleur Moment: A global fashion house established 10 years ago that crafts timeless and comfortable fashion pieces defined by modern minimalist design.

Shiseido: Well-known Ginza-born beauty brand that has been around for over 150 years.

In addition to the new brands, long-standing favourites like BreadTalk, Goldheart, L'occitane, Running Lab, SK Gold and Toast Box will also welcome shoppers with newly refreshed stores. More store openings are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Celebrating 30 years with The Great Shop-A-Thon

To commemorate its 30th Anniversary, Tampines Mall has launched The Great Shop-A-Thon, a mall-wide celebration running from now till Nov 2. The event includes exclusive deals, rewards and interactive experiences.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of $300 with eligible payment methods can unlock $30 eCapitaVoucher, valid for the first 100 redemptions daily. Furthermore, the top three spenders during the promotion period stand a chance to win an Osim uDiva Sofa worth $3,999 each.

Stay updated on the mall's progress and store announcements via the Tampines Mall website and official Tampines Mall Facebook page.